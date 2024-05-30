



Unfortunately, Brockwell Bounce, a free children's festival tomorrow (May 29), has had to be canceled due to rain over the weekend and further downpours forecast for this week. The site is currently unsafe for children. A free community event in its place is planned during the school summer holidays. The council is currently reviewing the impacts of wet conditions on other events planned at Brockwell Park during the remainder of May and early June. There is an agreement that any necessary repairs to the park will be paid for by the event organizer and not Lambeth Council. The council has worked with an events organizer to create a series of free and ticketed events at Brockwell Park to bring exciting entertainment to the borough and be able to keep the Lambeth Country Show free for local people. The 50th edition of the Lambeth Country Show, which attracts more than 120,000 people, is due to take place on June 8-9. Organizing it in partnership with the event organizer saved the municipality 700,000 and this year generated more than 100,000 for the community. investment. Lambeth Council has worked hard to ensure the Lambeth Country Show remains a free community event, despite severe budgetary pressures, as the Lambeth Country Show is a great opportunity for communities across the boroughs to come together for a safe, inclusive and fun celebration . The annual event has been run by Lambeth Council since 1974 and combines the best of town and country, with live music, sheep shearing, plant carving competitions, community stalls and much more. It is organized by Lambeth Council, in partnership with Brockwell Live. Find out more about visiting the Lambeth Country Show www.lambethcountryshow.co.uk and follow twitter.com/lblcountryshow. A two-day ticketed event is also planned before the country show. Lambeth Council spends $500,000 a year maintaining the popular Brockwell Park, which has won numerous awards, including a Green Flag from Keep Britain Tidy, in line with the international standard for parks and green spaces High quality.

