Benefit for Iron Mountain Fire Victims Saturday | News, Sports, Jobs





IRON MOUNTAIN — The Maxx Entertainment Center in Iron Mountain will host a benefit from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday for victims of the May 17 building fire in Iron Mountain. The event will include raffle baskets, food and games. On Monday, the Handsome Heroes show will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesdays are open for jam evenings from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Other local events: Room 906, Kingsford — Today, local Jim Counter (variety and original music), 5 p.m. Sunday, Music & Mimosas with Jim Counter from the neighborhood (variety and original music), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6 — Backstage Pass of Wisconsin (variety rock music), 5 p.m. Sandstone Terrace, Iron Mountain — Today, Upper Peninsula's Jenna & Danzo (acoustic rock and country variety), 6 to 9 p.m. Friday — Gerry Pirkola from the region (variety music), 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday — Norton & Chartier and Compagnie du Quartier (variety rock music), 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday — Bryan Drewyor, the region's One Human Band (soul, rock, folk and blues music), from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 6 — Jim Counter from the neighborhood (variety and original music), 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oddfellows, Iron Mountain — Today, Seth Brown Area duo, formerly from Oregon (American country folk music), 6 p.m. Island Resort & Casino, Harris — Today through Saturday, Shirts & Skins of the Midwest (variety music), 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Four Seasons Island Resort, Pembine, Wisconsin — Friday, Local Jim Counter (Variety and Original Music), 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Goodfellas of the Menominee-Marinette, Wisconsin, area (old '40s standards, '50s rock and roll, and country music), 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Sitzmark at Pine Mountain Ski & Resort, Iron Mountain – Friday, Local Melanie Rose (acoustic variety music), 6 p.m. Saturday — Mane Event Local Karaoke (variety music), from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Pine Grove Bar, Republic – Friday, Jackson Taylor of Medford, Wisconsin (variety and original country music), 8 p.m. Eastern. Saturday — Marquette Neighborhood Diversion (70s variety, including today's music), starting at 9 p.m. Eastern. Thermal Chaos Pub N Grub, Dunbar, Wisconsin — Saturday, Darrell Hase of Menasha, Wisconsin (variety and original music), 1 to 4 p.m. The Blind Walleye, Crivitz, Wisconsin — Saturday, The Liver Killers of Green Bay, Wisconsin (acoustic bluegrass), 5 to 8 p.m. Sol Blu Lounge & Taproom, Iron Mountain — Saturday, regional schizophonic (varied rock music), 8 p.m. to midnight. Mine Shaft Bar at Camping in the Clouds, Florence, Wisconsin — Saturday, the Leroy Butler Anti-Bullying Poker Run starts at 10 a.m., live music from Bad Mother Truckers from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area (rock music), from 7 to 11 a.m. p.m. Wild Horse Saloon, Iron Mountain — Saturday, Morning Star Karaoke (variety music), 9 p.m. Each day, a jukebox of rock/country music videos plays on six big-screen televisions. Country Bar, Niagara, Wisconsin — Saturday, Grand Opening Celebration, starting at noon. Food and bag tournaments, bouncy castle for kids. Polly's, Iron Mountain — Wednesdays, Mane Event Karaoke (variety music), starting at 8 p.m. Out to Lunch, Downtown Iron Mountain — Thursday, June 6, Flagship Romance of Louisville, Ky. (alternative folk music), 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Music in the Park, Norway — Thursday June 6, Flagship Romance of the Marquette neighborhood (variety music), 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Next week: Haley Grace and Mane Karaoke Event at Four Seasons Island Resort, Pembine, Wisconsin; Drewpalooza at Pine Grove Bar, Republic; Road fork at Island Resort & Casino, Harris; Dewey, Evan Blagec and Jordan Blanchard at Sandstone Terrace, Iron Mountain; Todd Wangerin and Safe Sax at Pine Mountain Resort, Iron Mountain; Fine Line Acoustic at Backwater Bar and Grill, Crivitz, Wisconsin; Bryce Bird at Music in the Square, Goodman, Wisconsin; The Blend at Rustic, Athelstane, Wisconsin; Kyndrid at Sol Blu Lounge & Tap Room, Iron Mountain; Key romance in Oddfellows, Iron Mountain; Highlight romance at Brew Fest in downtown Iron Mountain. FUTURE: June 15 — Dueling Pianoes with opening act Dawn Kranz and Crystal Hogan, 4 p.m., Sandstone Terrace. June 15 — Borderhounds LE/MC fundraiser for the Dickinson County Dive Team, noon to 10 p.m. Music by the duo Seth Brown, Spun and Oz. Food and refreshments available for sale. The cover charge is $5. There will be raffle baskets, 50-50 drawings, activities for children, a bag toss and a best of cycling show. The profits will be donated to the diving team. June 22 — Jimmy Buffett Tribute/Margaritaville Bash with Mark Young, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pine Mountain Ski and Golf Resort. Limbo competition, drink specials. Participants are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts. They will provide the flower leis. Compiled by Marguerite Lanthier, editor at the Daily News. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ironmountaindailynews.com/lifestyles/entertainment/2024/05/benefit-for-iron-mountain-fire-victims-on-saturday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos