Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence on divorces and drug abuse in Bollywood: 'Few incidents cannot be proven' | Bollywood





Manoj Bajpayee is currently receiving praise for his locally produced film, Bhaiyya Ji. Throughout his acting career, the actor has worked in different film genres. In a recent interview With Sushant Sinha on his YouTube channel, Manoj discussed the issues of drug addiction and divorces in Bollywood. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reveals that he has difficulty understanding Christopher Nolan's films: Oppenheimer mujhe zyada samajh nahi aati) Manoj Bajpayee recently addressed the issue of drug addiction in Bollywood. Manaoh Bajpayee reacts to divorces in Bollywood The Bhaiyya Ji actor, when asked about the same opinion, replied: First of all, let's call it the Hindi film industry. It's a very small industry. Today, in this small industry, many people need jobs. If someone is caught doing the wrong thing in any part of the industry, that doesn't prove anything. Me and my friends or co-stars also belong to the same industry and I can say that 95% of them are very passionate, very sincere not only towards the films they are a part of but also towards their family and loved ones. A few incidents here and there cannot prove that the entire industry is like this. On today's date, if you go to Tees Hazari court and ask about the divorce rate, you will realize where we are today, where relationships and marriages are breaking down every day. Our society has adapted to the trend of the nuclear family and this also has benefits, but the harm caused by this trend is visible in today's courts. Manoj Bajpayee says film industry is open-minded He added: “So isn’t industry part of society? People who belong to the same company are part of the industry. When people belong to the same society, it is not obvious that the change in society will also be visible in the industry. Previously, in the same sector, there were not as many divorces as today. The industry is very open-minded, which is a good thing. Creative people will need to be open-minded. About Manoj Bajpayee Manoj made his acting debut with a television series called Shikast. He then made his Bollywood debut with Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen and also worked in the popular television series Swabhimaan. His work in Satya, Kaun, Shool, Zubeidaa, Aks, Pinjar, Veer-Zaara and 1971 earned him rave reviews. Manoj later balanced between commercial and arthouse cinema by appearing in films like Rajneeti, Aarakshan, Chittagong, Gangs of Wasseypur series, Aligarh, Aiyaari, Baaghi 2, Sonchiriya, Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Joram and Silence 2. He has also featured in OTT shows like The Family Man and Killer Soup. The actor will next be seen in Raam Reddy's The Fable.

