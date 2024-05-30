More Hollywood entertainment jobs require a college education





Do you want to work in entertainment? Better read the books (and you should probably familiarize yourself with the idea of ​​student loans). Hollywood goes to college. In 2022, 68% of film and television jobs in the Los Angeles area were held by people with bachelor's degrees, according to a new study from Otis College of Art and Design. This is up from 62% in 2013, which itself was significantly higher than the 46% of college-educated film and television professionals in 2000. Why this boom in higher education? The answer is the same for almost every change the entertainment industry has seen over the past decade: streaming. Hollywood needs “knowledge workers” more than ever, defined in the study as those “paid to generate ideas, perform analysis, or create artistic content.” That means a college education, and studios primarily look for prospects with degrees in commerce and business management. Jobs have “become more complex” since Netflix changed the game with “House of Cards,” the first significant original streaming series, in 2013. Rights negotiations are trickier and libraries are bigger. Hollywood needs “white-collar workers” with technical know-how, Otis College found — or at least the ability to absorb it. The need for physical skills has been greatly reduced. Today's Hollywood offers more on-the-job training, and employers can be more confident that college-educated people can absorb new skills more quickly. This “upskilling,” as Otis College calls it, in film and television has “attracted highly educated workers from other sectors of the economy, while less educated workers have left the industry” . It's important to note that the Otis College of Art and Design study was completed in 2022, meaning it stopped before the writers' and actors' strikes had an impact drastic impact on the Hollywood workforce in 2023. This date also precedes AI as a potentially large (too huge) disruptive impact in the space. None of these factors seem likely to reverse the trend. The rise of bachelor's degrees is of course by no means exclusive to the film and television sector, much less the entertainment industry (which also includes radio, publishing, gaming and sports live). There are societal and economic pressures to attend college in most American industries, and the workforce is responding. In 2000, only 24 percent of the national workforce (in any industry) had a college degree. In 2022, this figure was 38 percent. Traditional professions, for their part, are looking for a few quality men and women. The Otis College of Art and Design study uses data from Westwood Economics and Planning Associates as well as the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Employment Development. Otis College is just down the street from LAX.

