As the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival prepares to celebrate its 65th anniversary, the region will officially usher in the start of the outdoor events season.

This year also marks the first time since the Pittsburgh Cultural Trusts managed the festival in 2009. TRAF begins on the last day of May.

Open every day from noon to 8 p.m., TRAF takes place from Friday May 31 to Sunday June 9. Pittsburgh's largest summer festival is also the nation's largest free celebration of the arts. Established in 1960, this world-class multidisciplinary festival attracts some 500,000 participants each year and is always free for all ages.

Here is our guide to the Trois-Rivières Arts Festival with everything you need to know before heading downtown.

Bringing 10 days of exciting experiences to the Cultural District, the festival returns with more Artists' Market suppliers than last year, new creative activities have just been added and an expanded footprint.

For the third year in a row, all TRAF locations are conveniently located within a 1/3 mile area spanning 14 blocks of Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

This year's footprint involves expanding the audience viewing area for featured concerts and activating one of the city's iconic Three Sisters Bridges.

Dollar Bank's main stage will be located at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Ninth Street. This year, the Green Mountain Energy Stage will be located on the Rachel Carson Bridge (Ninth Street), halfway across the span.

Bordering both sides of Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Artist Market's footprint expands this year to extend to the Rachel Carson Bridge and connect the two dynamic performance venues.

Before you go, check out this year's route on the festival map below.

Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival 2024 map, courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Highlights to see, hear and do

Artists from around the world join in performances on three stages, numerous gallery exhibitions dotting the cultural district, public artworks installed outdoors, creative activities for all ages, the lively artists, theater shows and much more.

The beloved Artists' Market returns with more than 300 local and national vendors selling fine art, crafts, and crafts. A wide range of creative mediums and processes are represented, from porcelain jewelry, handcrafted birdhouses and striking photographs, to pottery, watercolors and authentic folk art. The list of artists in the market changes several times during the 10 days, so check back often.

“I am very excited to host the Rachel Carson Bridge. We keep coming back to the idea of ​​something that really resonates with an iconic Pittsburgh atmosphere. There's nothing more to Pittsburgh than a bridge. We’re very thoughtful about the artists we feature there,” says Sarah Aziz, interim vice president of programming and head of DEAI initiatives for the Trust.

A signature destination is the Dollar Bank Main Stage for popular free concert programming. This year's headliners include Pokey LaFarge, Los Lonely Boys, Martha Redbone, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Nicole Zuraitis, Ozomatli, Say She She, Doom Flamingo, Sugarhill Gang & the Furious Five and Ben Folds. Lively Main Stage shows include opening acts every weekday as well as a full slate of weekend shows.

The Giant Eagle Foundation's backyard at Eighth & Penn serves as a dynamic hub for cutting-edge entertainment and festival amenities. Where else can you see a dazzling circus show taking place atop a food truck? Be the first on American soil to see Cirque Kikasse make its debut with the in situ show SANT! (Cheers!). Watch in awe as the Quebec troupe arranges the furniture in a 30-foot tower, fancifully cleans the truck and trampoline and even overflows the popcorn machine. High-level acrobatics, boundless energy and gravity-defying feats of balance merge as virtuoso acrobats prepare the truck for duty during this one-of-a-kind production.

Dollar Bank Trois-Rivières Arts Festival. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

The Giant Eagle Foundation Garden is also where you can find the Giant Eagle Creativity Zone this year, always a huge hit for the kids. There are plenty of ways for families to get creative every day from noon to 6 p.m., with Pittsburgh's leading arts organizations and community partners offering free, hands-on activities. Send a message to the moon, design your own feelings doll, and make glow-in-the-dark snap bracelets and murals. Experiment with sounds in the petting zoo, add your piece to a giant bead sculpture, and learn to play chess. Join games led by Playful Pittsburgh, use giant LEGOs to build structures, and splash along the city's river.

Next door, the Backyard Stage comes to life with 15 daily performances from regional musicians. On the Rachel Carson Bridge, the Green Mountain Energy Stage offers twice-daily entertainment for Artists' Market shoppers, including live music, literary readings and immersive activities overlooking the Allegheny River. Performances are curated to complement the lineup of headliners that enliven Dollar Bank's main stage.

“Best in Show” winner of the 2024 Juried Visual Art Exhibition. Tessa Moeller, “Within Us All,” 2024. Photo courtesy of the artist.

Cornerstone of the festival, the Juried visual art exhibition is a must-see at SPACE Gallery (812 Liberty Ave.). The group exhibition highlights fascinating new works by 19 regional artists selected by a panel of guests during a blind jury process. Furry Friends” examines the powerful bonds between humans and animals, from companions, pets and wildlife to creatures of myth, fantasy and imagination. The exhibit even includes adoptable kittens through a partnership with a local cat shelter. We believe it is the perfect precursor to Anthrocon the furry convention will be held downtown in july.

As you stroll along Liberty and Penn Avenues between Sixth and Ninth Streets, be sure to look up to catch A Sudden Gust of Wind. Created by Pittsburgh-based artists Lenka Clayton and Phillip Andrew Lewis, the recently commissioned public art project includes 200 kite-shaped sculptures installed in the branches of 90 trees. Walking through the cultural district, visitors will encounter multi-colored kites, which appear to be “crushed and trapped in the trees.” Alongside the project's Community Flying Days, limited edition 65th Anniversary TRAF kites will be distributed on the final day of the festival in the Giant Eagle Creativity Zone.

Lenka Clayton and Phillip Andrew Lewis, “A Sudden Gust of Wind, 2024.” Photo by Krist Muoz-Malav, courtesy of the artists and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

To see even more contemporary art indoors, head to the Cultural Trust's many gallery spaces from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day during the festival.

What was TRAF like 40 years ago? Don't miss 40 years later: revisit the 1984 Trois-Rivières Arts Festival at 707 Penn Gallery, where five renowned photographers reflect on a decade of cultural milestones, political tensions and optimism.

Lynn Johnson, “Three Rivers Arts Festival Performer, 1984.” Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Stop by 820 Liberty Gallery to see Life is Nice but Odd and Strange at the Same Time, an exhibition featuring 100 works by VaultArt Studios resident artists with disabilities. Don't miss Wavy Wednesday: Where does your Christ come from? at 937 Liberty Gallery, the second solo exhibition by Pittsburgh-based artist Kamara Townes.

The Anthropology of Motherhood exhibition will make its ninth annual appearance at TRAF. Examining the culture of care, interactive equipment inside the Byham Theater also serves as a welcoming respite for families with young children.

Aziz also notes that the festival's special film screenings are always a big hit at the Harris Theater, which is a great place to relax, sit, and enjoy free popcorn.

Tips for the Trois-Rivières Arts Festival

Strolling through the Cultural District will work up an appetite, so it's a good thing that the food trucks and food courts are a festival staple, welcoming visitors daily from noon to 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh Regional TransportationWood Street and Gateway stations serve the city center and travel is free from both locations to the North Shore. Bus stops are also located throughout the city center.

If you don't take the T or the bus, use the ParkPGH app to obtain real-time parking space availability for certain garages.

Are you looking for a place to park your bike? BikePGH will operate a free bike valet service during the 10-day festival at Trust Oasis (139 Seventh St.).

It takes a legion of dedicated volunteers to make the festival happen, so if you're looking for a cool and creative way to give back this summer, consider volunteer with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Families, colleagues, groups and individuals of all ages are needed.

View and download a map with the route of the 2024 festivalincluding food trucks, restrooms, parking, public safety and road closures.