Inside the Mind of Bollywood's Great Designer Manish Malhotra: How He Became a Student at 55 and Redefined Indian Fashion





Top Indian designer Manish Malhotra, a revered Bollywood figure with 34 years of experience as one of the most sought-after costume stylists, may not have a formal degree in fashion design but considers himself an eternal student.

“In 2023, I attended the New York Film Academy for a personalized course. I was that 55-year-old college student who did eight hours of college then went home to study. It's never too late to learn,” Malhotra said in an interview. with Gulf News.

Malhotra, who designed the wedding outfits of actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, remembers looking forward to becoming a student, but then remembered that he was someone who listened to his younger interns, often the lowest in any corporate food chain. “It's never too late to be inspired. It's never too late to start something. There is always a fear of failure, but the love for my learning was far above all these fears,” Malhotra said. Indian designer Manish Malhotra

At the time of this interview, we were at her chic eponymous store in Dubai Mall, the interiors of which were designed by her close friend and wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri. It took them a year to decorate the store. “Dubai is my home away from home and I wanted this place to be the start of my global journey. I wanted a modern, luxurious Indian palace feel with sculptures and chandeliers. And Gauri Khan, a dear friend, understands me well .We were two of the artists who work together in great synergy. She also worked on my study at home in Mumbai,” Malhotra said. He was particularly keen for his global footprint to begin in the UAE. Dubai is very close to my heart. I first came here in 1999 to shop for a wedding, then started my own store in Jumeirah Beach Road in 2005 (which later became known as Studio 8). I took this long trip with Dubai. Every time I come to Dubai I find it so inspiring. There is always something new and fabulous, says Malhotra. This designer, who recently worked on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants' pre-wedding outfits, says the secret to his enduring success and appeal is simple. I love, I love to work. That’s 34 years in films and 19 years in my own brand. Next year, when I reach 35 years in films and 20 years in my own brand, it should be a big celebration. But I can tell you that I have evolved. I am constantly learning and every morning when I arrive at work I ask myself what more can I do and learn? I got to work with different generations from Srideviji to Janhavi, from Chunkey Pandey to Ananya Pandey. I am always interested in what they have to say, Malhotra said. Despite being a proud workaholic, the stylist of Alia Bhatt's costumes in films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani admits that his job is not an easy one to pursue. Alia Bhatt's costume styling by Manish Malhotra in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' became an instant rage

You have to put in a lot of overtime and sometimes it's a lot of work. It's a lot of stress and things go wrong, but you immediately think about how you can do better. The journey must continue, Malhotra said. So, what kind of fashion moment are we experiencing right now? We are living in a very inclusive fashion moment. There is a lot of love for textiles. We are also seeing a big movement of designers working a lot with international celebrities. The world now looks to India for style, workmanship and embroidery. Previously, international houses had their work done in India, but today they look to us for styling. It's a great time to be a fashion designer. He is also a big fan of evolution and reinvention. Malhtora, apart from being on the short list of Bollywood stars, has also delved into film production. I have already produced three films. Today, people don't think of me as a costume designer for films only. Every aspect of my journey requires a lot of work and detail and I am ready to do it. I also made high-end jewelry. But it all started with his love for Bollywood musicals. Bollywood films have always had a big influence on me. Whether it was looking at the colors on screen, the music on screen, the actors/actresses on the big screen, I was one of the first people to see the potential of achieving respectability in a costume designer and a stylist. It took me a while to understand mainstream cinema, and I received a lot of criticism along the way for my use of glitter and star objects, I knew I always had an eye toward the future. And he acknowledges that a degree and formal education would have made his journey easier. Rekha and Manish Malhotra

Education certainly helps. There are times when I miss it because I had to make a lot of mistakes before I succeeded. While I was born with this crazy passion for movies and clothes and was constantly drawing, there was no social media at the time for our work. to get noticed. We had to try a lot harder. While education is important, anything creative takes heart and I have plenty of it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/inside-bollywoods-top-designer-manish-malhotras-mind-how-he-turned-student-at-55-and-re-defined-indian-fashion-1.1717071227042 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos