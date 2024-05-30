Entertainment
Actress Rachel Zegler condemns all AI-generated eyes on Rafah
Actor Rachel Zegler condemned the AI-generated All Eyes on Rafah message that circulated on social media this week, echoing criticism from pro-Palestinian activists who called the message performative.
In a post on social media On Wednesday, the Hunger Games star criticized those sharing the viral graphic, saying it did not provide information or context about what is happening to people in Gaza.
The post, which experts say was created by artificial intelligence (AI), depicts a work of art depicting a landscape and a mountain with the words All Eyes on Rafah, an expression used to draw attention to Israel bombs camps for displaced people on Sunday in Rafah, killing dozens of Palestinians sheltering in tents. At least 40 million people reshared the post on Instagram on Wednesday.
“I find it truly disturbing that the only way so many people suddenly feel comfortable sharing their support for Palestinian lives is through an Al-generated image that doesn't even begin to address the real horrors of what these people are experiencing. human beings,” Zegler wrote on his Instagram story.
Zegler, a Colombian American artist and Oscar nominee for West Side Story, added that there are many GoFundMe appeals, infographics or even other artwork that would have been more effective messages to support Palestinians in Gaza than what the Internet has decided. its hip version of supporting a population that has been (publicly) massacred.
Other netizens echoed his criticism, pointing to celebrities and influencers who shared the image after remaining largely silent about attacks in Gaza for the past eight months.
We have had testimonies and real images for eight months on this genocide that are very well documented, and you choose AI? a user named Yeganeh said in a Instagram Reel Tuesday.
On October 7, the militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking around 240 people hostage. Since then, the Israeli offensive has killed around 35,000 people in Gaza, displaced most of the population and caused what the United Nations called total starvation.
Following Sunday's bombings, which sparked international outrageIsrael continued to strike tent camps housing Palestinians who were repeatedly displaced to so-called safe zones, and the Israel Defense Forces killed at least 37 Palestinians during the night of Monday and Tuesday. Horrible videos from following the attacks this week, including that of a man carrying the body of a decapitated child, were captured by journalists and witnesses in Rafah.
Humanitarian experts and other internet users have described AI's post as a sanitized, non-controversial image that does not depict real-world violence, which may have helped it spread online, according to The Washington Post.
Many have drawn parallels with black squares which were posted on social media during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. The squares were meant to represent support for the movement, but the images drew criticism because they provided no context or useful resources about racial inequality and brutality police, as well as their proliferation. pushed these valuable tools out of people's social media feeds. The wave of black squares, as well as the All Eyes on Rafah graphic, have been criticized as performative activism: carried out in the desire to make a person look better rather than helping the cause.
I think it's precisely the lack of context that makes this image politically safe for liberals to signal their concern for Gaza, one user said. wrote in X about the post All Eyes on Rafah. Palestine is not named. Zionism is not named. It expresses urgency and awareness without naming the historical actors who produced this genocide.
