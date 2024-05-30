“Just Cause” film in the works from “Blue Beetle” director Universal





Successful video game franchise Just cause found a new life. The video game from Square Enix and Avalanche Studios has landed at Universal Pictures with Director Blue BeetleActor Ángel Manuel Soto was responsible for directing the adaptation. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, the producing duo behind the studio The guy who falls just in time And Person, will produce under its 87North banner. The company has reached a first agreement with Universal. Also producing are Story Kitchen's Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson. The team is already involved in the video game space with adaptations of tomb Raider And Sonic the Hedgehog securities. Since its debut in 2006, the video game has put players on deadly missions in the role of Rico Rodriguez, a specialist regime change agent. Armed with a grappling hook and wingsuit, he sets out on racing missions against time to stop The Black Hand, a deadly mercenary group. A feature film adaptation spent the better part of a decade being developed by Constantin Film and saw creatives such as Brad Peyton and Derek Kolstad come and go before the rights finally expired. Universal jumped at the opportunity for the adaptation, as the studio sees the title as part of the rising wave of video game adaptations that appear to be supplanting the superhero genre at the box office. In 2023 alone, the studio has found success with THE Super Mario Bros. Movie And Five Nights at Freddy'swhich grossed over $1.4 billion and $290 million at the worldwide box office, respectively. Dan Jevons will executive produce. Max Jacoby will oversee the project for 87North. Ryan Jones, senior vice president of production development, and Tony Ducret, director of development, will oversee the project from the studio. Soto Blue beetle was the first major superhero film centered on a Latino hero and garnered positive reviews when it was released last year. He is currently in preparation for an action film The demolition team for Amazon MGM which will star Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. He also co-wrote a Transformers spin-off with Marco Ramirez that he could direct for Paramount. Soto is repped by CAA and Redefine Entertainment.

