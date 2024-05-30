4 Upcoming Pakistani Dramas to Give You a Daily Dose of…

If you are looking for something new to watch, these upcoming Pakistani dramas will surely pique your interest. With different and relatable plots and characters, they promise to keep you hooked from the start. Get ready to enjoy top-notch acting, stunning visuals, and an emotional roller coaster.

4 upcoming dramas to give you a daily dose of entertainment!

Pakistani dramas have always offered plots that are both relatable and unique, captivating audiences with the diversity of their themes. Many of them focus on familiar family pressures and political issues, reflecting the realities of everyday life. On the other hand, some series tackle long-standing issues like mental health, education, and sexual abuse, creating impactful narratives. These themes resonate deeply, drawing viewers into the characters' struggles and triumphs. Transitioning between different genres, Pakistani dramas manage to keep the audience engaged and thoughtful.

Let's see what new stories these upcoming dramas have in store for us!

Danish Taimoor & Laiba Khurram Starrer Teri Chhaon Mein

Danish Taimur and Laiba Khurram are paired for My wish, a drama that seems dated with its name. The title suggests a love story we've seen before, but the characters feel fresh. The Danish Taimoors character is a departure from some of his previous roles, portraying a gentle, loving and caring boy. Meanwhile, Laiba plays a family-oriented girl who seemingly lacks confidence and independence. However, their relationship might be rocky if the teasers are to be believed, adding to the suspense. Additionally, the Dane's character might reveal unexpected nuances, keeping viewers curious. Let's see how their story unfolds in this new drama!

Ratain Shah wrote My wish, while Abdullah Badini directed it. It is a project of Momina Duraid Productions. Laiba Khurram and Danish Taimoor play the lead roles, with other cast members expected to be revealed soon. Don't miss the drama broadcast from May 30 on HUM TV at 8 p.m.

Asad Siddiqui, Nawal Saeed, Yashma Gill and Aagha Ali come together for the first time in what seems to be a love triangle!

Asad Siddiqui, Nawal Saeed, Yashma Gill and Aagha Ali are all set to star together in this star-studded drama. However, the intricacies of their history remain largely unknown at this point. Going by the teasers, it seems to revolve around two brothers entangled in a rivalry. Aagha Ali's character seems to be the controlling brother, while Asad Siddiqui plays the innocent one, often overshadowed by his brother's decisions. Nawal Saeed takes on a negative role this time, playing a character motivated solely by the quest for wealth. This portrayal is a departure from his previous roles. Yashma Gill's character remains shrouded in mystery, leaving viewers curious to know about her role. While we have witnessed one love triangle, the inclusion of Yashma suggests the possibility of another, adding to the intrigue. We've been eagerly awaiting the secrets this new drama has in store for us!

Zanjabeel Asim Shah has written the drama, while Aabis Raza has taken charge of the direction. Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi produced it under 7th Sky Entertainment. The ensemble cast includes Aagha Ali, Yashma Gill, Asad Siddiqui, Nawal Saeed, Mahmood Aslam, Nida Mumtaz, Arisha Razi, Zia Gurchani, Beena Chaudhry, Shabana Shaikh and others.

Ishq Hua Another Love Story in a Pakistani Drama City Starring Haroon Kadwani and Komal Meer

Get ready for a roller coaster ride as Haroon Kadwani and Komal Meer are all set to hit the screens with their intense love story. With cutting-edge visuals and a gripping plot, this drama promises much more than rainbows and romance. It will dive into the heart of the extreme consequences of passionate love, where every moment is charged with emotion. Adding to the excitement are Sahar Hashmi, Fazila Qazi and Sohail Sameer, who round out a stellar cast. Get ready for an exciting journey that will keep you in suspense, eagerly awaiting every twist and turn!

Nooran Makhdoom is the writer of the drama, while Syed Wajahat Hussain is directing the production. Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi produced it under 7th Sky Entertainment. The ensemble cast includes Haroon Kadwani, Komal Meer, Sohail Sameer, Sahar Hashmi, Fazila Qazi, Ramiz Siddiqui and others.

The lovebirds stuck in age-old rivalries with Ali Ansari, Zubab Rana, Arez Ahmed and more!

Based on teasers, the drama appears to be built on a well-known formula, featuring themes of long-standing rivalries, family conflicts and unresolved grievances from the past. It is a story where the consequences of past actions resonate through the present. Arez Ahmed and Bakhtawar Khan's characters find themselves deeply in love, but their path to marriage is hampered by the weight of old feuds and the imposition of conditional arrangements. Let’s see how the drama unfolds with this timeless tale!

Nadia Ahmed wrote the drama, while Furqan Adam took the directing reins. Zeeshan M. Khan and Syed Mukhtar Ahmed produced it under ZM Production. The ensemble cast includes Ali Ansari, Zubab Rana, Arez Ahmed, Bakhtawar Khan, Shameen Khan, Hammad Farooqui, Shahood Alvi, Shaheen Khan, Mizna Waqas, Farhan Ally Agha and others.

Which one excites you the most?