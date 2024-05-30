Co-worker says Johnny Wactor protected her from gunfire – NBC Los Angeles

What there is to know “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed Saturday in downtown Los Angeles after encountering a group of catalytic converter thieves, the LAPD said.

Wactor, who was returning to his car after a shift as a bartender, was shot without provocation, police said.

The actor appeared in nearly 200 episodes of “General Hospital” from 2020 to 2022.

A co-worker of Johnny Wactor said the “General Hospital” actor was standing in front of her when he was shot and killed during a deadly encounter with catalytic converter thieves in downtown Los Angeles.

In a Instagram post Wednesday, Anita Joy shared details about her heartbreaking final moments with the 37-year-old actor on May 25 after leaving her job at a bar. They walked to Wactor's car, which police said had been jacked up by three catalytic converter thieves.

She said they approached the men, thinking the car was being towed.

“Johnny kept his cool like he always did, simply stating that it was his car and they had to leave,” Joy said in the Instagram post. “Hands open at his sides in peace. Johnny was between me and the man who shot him. When I heard the shot ring out in the night, he fell forcefully into my arms and as I I grabbed it, I shouted: 'Honey.' And he only replied: “No, shooting!”

“It all happened in an instant. I've come to describe it as like a glass of water spills and you're scrambling to catch it and keep it from spilling completely, but it just sinks between your fingers and disappears.”

She said a work safety officer crossed the street and ran toward them while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. They used a denim jacket in a desperate effort to stop the bleeding and performed CPR, Joy explained.

Wactor died in hospital.

Wactor was shot and killed by one of the catalytic converter thieves without provocation, according to Los Angeles police. press release published Tuesday. The coroner's report says he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Car catalytic converters contain precious metals that thieves try to resell.

“My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to dying in my arms on the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3 a.m.,” a Joy wrote, adding that the tragedy was caused by “a few criminals trying to steal a car part.”

Joy said in her post that she shared the details in an effort to get justice for Wactor.

“I was with Johnny in his final moments and I am here to be his voice after such unimaginable events,” she said. “He was senselessly killed by a coward who reacted without caring about the wonderful life he led. So I'm angry, I'm sad, and I'm all the feelings at once… but most of all, I'm there. for Johnny's justice.”

Scarlett Wactor, the actor's mother, confirmed to NBC News that Joy was her son's colleague.

“Johnny thought he was being towed,” Scarlett Wactor told NBC News in an interview. “He said, 'Hey, man, you're towing my car.' And when the person looked up, he was wearing a mask and Johnny stepped in front of the colleague and he was shot.”

No arrests have been reported in the killing, which has left Wactor's friends, family and colleagues in mourning.

All three individuals wore dark clothing and left the scene in a dark sedan after the shooting in the 1200 block of Hope Street. More detailed descriptions of the attackers and the getaway vehicle were not immediately available.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of “General Hospital” from 2020 to 22. Other credits include “Westworld”, “The OA”, “NCIS”, “Station 19”, “Criminal Minds” and “Hollywood Girl”.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Johnny Wactor. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to loved ones during this difficult time,” the ABC daytime drama released Sunday on X.

Anyone with information about the attackers was asked to call the LAPD Central Station at 213-486-6606. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit Crime Stoppers.