West Hollywood steps up security efforts for Pride
West Hollywood kicks off Pride this weekend, May 31-June 2, with a variety of events expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people, including a high-profile concert series and parade pride. In recent weeks, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security have issued warnings that foreign terrorist organizations could potentially plot to target Pride events in June.
The City of West Hollywood, whose Pride celebration is hosted in partnership with events and entertainment company JJLA, is working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and safety ambassador group Block by Block to ensure the safety of visitors. OUTLOUD Founder and Executive Producer Jeff Consoletti added that the groups coordinated with the FBI and Homeland Security in the months leading up to Pride to ensure the safe conduct of our festivities and guests coming to West Hollywood.
The safety of our customers is always our top priority and we work hard and vigilantly to achieve it, Consoletti said. We encourage guests to share concerns or anything out of the ordinary during WeHo Pride weekend to @wehopride and @wehocity, who [security] the teams will follow closely.
Captain Bill Boulder of the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station thanked the West Hollywood City Council, staff and the Los Angeles County Fire Department for helping the station put resources in place to create an environment safe for everyone gathering for this special weekend.
Our public safety personnel, the Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department work very hard every year to keep the community safe, said Councilman John Heilman. We have extensive experience in safe events. Of course, when there is a large crowd, people should remain cautious and look out for each other.
Heilman added that one of the biggest problems the city sees every year at Pride is guests drinking too much alcohol or becoming dehydrated.
Safety starts with how we take care of ourselves and others, said Deputy Mayor Chelsea Byers. We have ensured that we have sufficient resources in all aspects of public safety. I know our community organizations prioritize care and wellness, and that shines through in every aspect of how this event unfolded. It will be a welcoming, inclusive and safe environment for all to enjoy.
I was on the [West Hollywood City] Council when the attack on the Pulse nightclub occurred, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District. And that morning we were all trying to understand [if] we were going to continue the parade and were we going to be safe. But we have worked in partnership with the local sheriff's station and all of our public safety partners to say that we will continue our march. And I believe that's what the community is feeling, now more than ever, as these attacks on the community are happening, not only nationally, but even in our own backyard. We have to get up, keep going and move forward. This is the spirit in which they operate and we are all working to ensure that all safety precautions are taken.
The warnings from the FBI and Homeland Security have sparked responses from LGBTQ+ nonprofits, including Impulse Group, an Atlanta-based nonprofit with offices in Los Angeles that works to build a healthy community for gay men.
In the face of potential threats to our community, we reaffirm our commitment to creating safe and inclusive spaces where everyone can express themselves freely and without fear, said Program Director Leo Rivas. We stand in solidarity with our community members and allies, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure Pride remains a time of celebration, empowerment and resilience.
The organization stressed the importance of remaining vigilant, taking precautions and reporting suspicious activity when attending Pride events. Erickson echoed the directive if you see something, say something.
“We have been working behind the scenes to do everything we can to keep everyone safe in West Hollywood this weekend,” added Mayor John Erickson.
