What to do in June in Naples, Marco, Bonita, Immokalee

DISCOVER BREW FOR THE ZOO, MORE GENERAL EVENTS

Beer for the zoo: Raise awareness and fund panther conservation by sipping limited-time panther-themed craft beers at Riptide Brewing Co., 987 Third Ave. N., Naples. June 8, from noon to 10 p.m. Free tickets to the Naples Zoo will be distributed during each hour of the event. 100% of merchandise proceeds and $2 from every pint sold are donated to panther conservation efforts. napleszoo.org.

“Evening of the Fifth“: Enjoy an evening of live music, food and entertainment. “Evening On Fifth” takes place along Fifth Avenue South from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. Also enjoy shopping and dancing at the center -city of Naples For more information, call 239-692-8436 or visit.FifthAvenueSouth.com.

Watercolors and fauna: This class with local artist Jan Deswick highlights an aspect of nature's beauty. At 9:30 a.m. on June 20, join us as we paint the coast of Naples and an estuarine environment. $85, includes all materials. Each participant leaves with a painting finished with matte. RSVP in advance to rookerybay.org. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road.

Workshop The essentials of digital photography: Learn how to use your personal camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control, and drive modes from Sonny Saunders, a photographer with over 35 years of experience. No experience required, just a desire to learn. $55. RSVP in advance to rookerybay.org. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road.

MUSIC INCLUDES WAYNE NEWTON, MORE

Tribute shows to Carole King and James Taylor: Two 90-minute concerts will take place on Saturday, June 1 at the Hilton Naples, 5111 Tamiami Trail N. They will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55 for regular admission. Doors open 45 minutes before each show. The venue will be kept cool, so dress accordingly. Tickets toeventbrite.comMore than legendsconcertseries.com.

Wayne Newton: The Las Vegas legend, known for songs like Danke Schoen and Daddy Dont You Walk So Fast, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the Seminole Center at the Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee. $65-$85. More at (239) 658-1313 or plusauparadise.com.

Pro-Am concert: Amateur musicians from the community join the Naples Philharmonic Hayes Hall for a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at ArtisNaples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd. Free RSVP tickets to artisnaples.org/events/pro-am or call (239) 597-1900.

Yacht Rock Gold: Sail the seas of classic rock with songs from Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers on Sunday, June 23 at the Daniels Pavillion at ArtisNaples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd. Concerts take place at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49. artisnaples.org/events/pro-am or call (239) 597-1900.

Live music at Miromar points of sale: Enjoy the musicians playing in the square, between Fords Garage & Naples Flatbread and at the Piazza restaurant. Bring lawn chairs. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. every Friday. miromaroutlets.com.

Live at L’Anse: Live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Coast Sports Complex at Cove Beer & Wine Bar, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. playparadisecoast.com.

SEE 'WILLY WONKA JR.' AT THE GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE

Roald Dahls “Willy Wonka Jr.” : Satisfy your sweet tooth with the classic story of Willy Wonka and the approach he takes to finding an heir to his famous chocolate company. Screenings at various times, June 21-23 at Gulfshore Playhouse, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. gulfshoreplayhouse.org

STANDUP COMEDY AT OFF THE HOOK

Felipe Esparza: The comedian performs stand-up at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on June 7; 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on June 8; and 6:30 p.m. on June 9. Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. General admission $25, plus fees. offthehookcomedy.com or (239) 389-6901.

Victor Medina: The comedian does stand-up at 8 p.m. on June 13 in a Spanish-only show. Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. General admission $35, plus fees. offthehookcomedy.com or (239) 389-6901.

David Lucas: The comedian does a stand-up at 7 p.m. on June 27; 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on June 28; and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on June 29. Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. General admission $28, plus fees. offthehookcomedy.com or (239) 389-6901.

ONGOING, KARAOKE, TRIVIA AND MORE

Open Jam: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Every Thursday at Z's Music Kitchen, 12655 Tamiami Trail E., Naples. Enjoy the music and the food. More information at (239) 304-9552 or zsmusickitchen.com.

Jebry's Jazz and Blues Jam Session: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Monday at Dogtooth Bar and Restaurant, 5310 Shirley St., Naples. (239) 431-7004 or dogtoothnaples.com.

Karaoke: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at Sneaky Pete's, 3465 Bonita Beach Road SW, #120, Bonita Springs. (239) 498-8887 or sneakypetesbonita.com.

Anecdote: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Street City Oven and Grill at Goodlette Corners, 1410 Pine Ridge Road, Suite 4, Naples.

Anecdote: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at South Street City Oven and Grill at Founders Square, 8845 Founders Square Drive, Naples.

Anecdote: 7 p.m. Monday at Naples Flatbread of Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, suite 520, Estero.

Special Experiences at Wonder Gardens: Wild Wonders animal encounters and guided tours are available for an additional fee on various days and times. Weekly habitat talks are free with paid entry every Thursday at 1 p.m. Topics vary. Wondergardens.org

Mall Dogs: Visiting adoptable dogs from the Gulf Coast Humane Society the first Thursday of each month. 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Lee County Sheriffs Outreach Center, suite 190. Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. miromaroutlets.com

VISIT THE FARMERS’ MARKETS

Third Street South Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Third Street South. Fresh produce, flowers, pasta, seafood, baked goods, prepared meals, jams, condiments, freshly roasted coffee, etc. Music, dog treats.

Immokalee State Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. To learn more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

Friends of Koreshan Sunday Market: Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at new location, Three Oaks Town Center, 18731 Three Oaks Parkway, south Lee County. More on Facebook.

Organic bird farm: This 6-acre, all-organic farm offers online ordering with Saturday pickup at the farm. Learn more about facebook.com/inyoniorganicfarm.