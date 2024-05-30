Actor Johnny Wactor died in my arms after shooting in downtown Los Angeles, colleague says – Daily News

Anita Joy, who was with Johnny Wactor when he was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, said the former “General Hospital” actor died in her arms after the two men “approached with precaution” of suspects who appeared to be towing his car, but were actually trying to tow his car. to steal a catalytic converter.

“We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool like he always did, simply stating that it was his car and they were leaving, hands open at his sides in peace,” Joy wrote , who worked with Wactor at a local bar. Instagram. “Johnny was between me and the man who shot him. When I heard the gunshot ring out in the night, he fell forcefully into my arms and as I grabbed him, I screamed ' Honey, are you okay?!' And he only replied: 'No!'

“We fell into the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming for him to stay with me.”

According to Joy, a security guard from their workplace was nearby and ran to them while calling 911, then tied a jack around Wactor in hopes of stopping the bleeding and attempted to perform CPR .

“It was too close, too extreme an injury for him to survive, but my goodness he fought to stay,” Joy wrote. “I am heartbroken and very angry. My only peace is that I was with him and this didn't happen to him alone – my only other peace will be seeing these horrible men brought to justice.

The 37-year-old actor had finished his bartending shift and was walking to his vehicle with Joy in the 1200 block of Hope Street, near West Pico Boulevard, around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, according to Los Angeles police. .

“When Wactor arrived at his vehicle, he was confronted by three individuals who had jacked up Wactor’s vehicle and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter,” police said in a statement. “Without provocation, the victim was shot and killed by one of the individuals.

“All three suspects involved were wearing dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan. The suspects fled north on Hope Street.

Paramedics transported Wactor to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Catalytic converters are prime targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

Wactor appeared in nearly 200 episodes of “General Hospital” from 2020 to 2022. His other credits include “Westworld,” “The OA,” “NCIS,” “Station 19,” “Criminal Minds” and “Hollywood Girl.”

Joy wrote lovingly about Wactor in her Instagram post, writing, “My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, until He dies in my arms on the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3 a.m.

“Johnny had this incredible ability that was truly his true nature: making everyone feel so special to him,” she wrote. “No matter how well you knew him, he treated everyone like he really cared about you. He lit up any room – you couldn't not smile around him. His energy was magnetic and pulled you in effortlessly – you were safe with him. He treated everyone with love, respect, compassion and he truly “saw” you. He was handsome, goofy as hell, full of work ethic and values, he never put people down, even in jokes, he never made you doubt yourself – he knew how to be hilariously hilarious. such a positive way and it just made it all the more adorable.

Anyone with information about the suspects was asked to call the LAPD Central Station at 213-486-6606. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.