These are the 20 best cities in the world for foodies, according to Time Out

Some travelers choose a city trip based on the destination's cultural offerings, listing the best museums and galleries to visit. Others eye cities with vibrant nightlife or opt for a destination hosting a festival or event.

But for many vacationers, the most exciting part of a trip is the food. These are the travelers who wake up on the first day of travel excited about all the culinary delights that await them: from sprawling markets offering local specialties, to nighttime street food, to independent restaurants serving distinctive dishes that you won't want to miss. you won't soon forget.

These are the foodie travelers that Time Out had in mind when the global media organization set up a new ranking of the best gourmet cities in the world.

Food is essential when traveling, said Grace Beard, editor-in-chief of Time Outs. CNN Travel. A good (or bad) meal can make or break a trip. It's usually one of the things we remember most.

The Italian city of Naples, the birthplace of pizza, comes in first place on the Time Outs list. Unsurprisingly, the cheesy delights of pizza margherita are mentioned in the Time Outs list as the city's must-try dish, but the sumptuous pasta dish, Neapolitan chiffon and sweet sfogliatella are also named.

To take stock, Time Out surveyed thousands of city dwellers around the world, asking them about the food options available in their city, with a focus on quality and affordability. Time Out editors sifted through the results, including the highest-scoring city for each country in the rankings.

Pizzas and more



For travelers wanting to enjoy authentic pizza in Naples, Time Out suggests heading to the pizzeria Saint Maradonalocated in the Spanish Quarter of the city.

Santa Maradonas owner Andrea Viviani told CNN Travel that it was a pleasure to be highlighted by Time Out, although he added that considering Naples solely as a food destination is really a waste.

Food is certainly an important part of our culture, but Naples is so much more, Viviani said. The idea of ​​Santa Maradona is precisely this: to convey all the facets of Naples.

Vivianis Restaurant, he explained, is a celebration not only of pizza but also of football. It is named after the Argentine footballer Diego Armando Maradona, who played for the Napoli team in the 1980s.

While Viviani hopes that travelers coming to Naples will enjoy more than just the food, he added that it is exciting that many travelers come to the city with a great desire to know our tradition and taste our fantastic pizzas.

Coming in second on the Time Outs list is the South African city of Johannesburg, with Time Out citing Johannesburg food writer Thando Moleketi-Williams, who recommends the central district of Braamfontein and places like a wine bar. Mamakashaka and her friends on De Beer Street, and a restaurant and gallery space Artivist. Time Out says the city's must-try dish is the kota sandwich, a stuffed bread with tasty ingredients such as chips, sausage, eggs or cheese, and also highlights bunny chow, a southern street food -African consisting of curry, meat or beans stuffed in bread. .

And rounding out Time Out's top three is Lima, Peru, where Time Out recommends visitors try signature dishes ceviche and arroz con pollo (chicken and rice). The city's Central restaurant, recently named number one in the Worlds 50 Best Restaurants 2023 awardsis naturally also mentioned.

Other cities on the list include Ho Chi Minh City (number four), Beijing (number five) and Bangkok (number six).

What all the cities on the list have in common is that they're either experiencing a culinary renaissance or are particularly buzzing right now, according to Time Out's Grace Beard.

Beard told CNN Travel that affordability played as much of a role as quality in creating these rankings and that editors were looking for cities where good quality dining is accessible to travelers of all budgets.

The top U.S. city in the Time Outs ranking was Portland, Oregon, at number 10. According to Time Out, Portland is another must-visit place for pizza lovers, with Mexican pizza, a pizza topped with taco ingredients being named locals as the best in town. valuable dish.

In the UK, the city of Liverpool narrowly missed out on a place in Time Out's top 10, ranking 11th. Time Out shouted out the city's iconic dish, Scouse, a rich stew usually made with beef or lamb and what Liverpool-based writer Alice Porter calls a series of brand new gastronomic ventures, such as Manifesta restaurant named in the Michelin Guide.

1.NaplesItaly

2. JohannesburgSouth Africa

3. LimaPeru

4. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

5. BeijingChina

6.BangkokThailand

7. Kuala LumpurMalaysia

8. MumbaiIndia

9. DubaiUnited Arab Emirates

10. PortlandUNITED STATES

11.LiverpoolUNITED KINGDOM

12. Avg.Colombia

13. SevilleSpain

14.PortoPortugal

15.MarrakechMorocco

16. LyonFrance

17. SydneyAustralia

18. MontrealCanada

19. OsakaJapan

20. CopenhagenDenmark