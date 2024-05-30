Bollywood Roundup: Nazia, Kartik Aaryan, Neha Sharma and more…

Nazia Feeling Comfortable in a Bikini for 'Tipppsy': 'I Believe in Embracing My Body'

Mumbai – Actress Naziwho was recently seen in the film “Tipppsy”, donned a bikini for one of the sequences and said it made her feel confident and comfortable.

Nazia, who made her acting debut with the Hindi film 'Say Yes to Love', played the role of Iris, an adventurous, strong and independent girl, in the Deepak Tijori directorial.

Sharing her experience, she said, “Wearing a bikini on screen was an experience for me, but I felt confident and comfortable. I believe in embracing and loving my body. It's important to feel good about yourself, and I'm happy to be able to convey that confidence through my role.

The film is a thriller and revolves around a few friends who get loose in Goa, but unfortunately end up getting into trouble.

When asked if she was a party girl or enjoyed house parties, Nazia said she enjoyed a good balance of both.

“I like going out and partying with friends, but I also like cozy gatherings at home. There is something special about spending quality time with close friends and family in a more intimate setting,” she said.

She is now looking for roles that challenge her and also help her improve her craft.

“I'm interested in diverse characters and stories that have a strong impact. Be it drama, comedy or action, I am open to exploring different genres,” added Nazia.

“Tipppsy” also stars Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Harjinder Singh and Sonia Birje.

Kartik Aaryans' physical transformation shines through in Tu Hai Champion

Mumbai – The song Tu Hai Champion of the next Kartik AryanThe starrer sports drama film 'Chandu Champion was released on Thursday.

The song has been composed by hit machine Pritam.

The visuals of the song show Kartik's transformation as he trains in the army. He jumps, jumps, kicks and swims to reach his full physical potential.

The song is sung by superstar singer Arijit Singh, who has once again collaborated with his mentor Pritam, following many chartbusters like Dilliwaali Girlfriend, Phir Le Aya Dil, Channa Mereya' and others.

The song's loops resemble those used in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Selfie Le Le Re, also composed by Pritam.

Kartik's transformation shines through in the song with his toned muscles. The actor underwent rigorous training for his role in the film. He even gave up sugar for over a year. To get into the character's skin, Kartik followed a strict fitness regime and lost 20 kg.

At the trailer launch of the film, director Kabir Khan praised Kartik for his dedication, stating that the body type that Kartik has developed will stay with him throughout his life as it is completely natural.

Chandu Champion is based on Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.

'Chandu Champion' is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

The film, directed by Kabir Khan of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame, is slated to hit the theaters on June 14.

Neha Sharma says she would choose Anupam Kher as on-screen father any time

Mumbai– Neha Sharma expressed his admiration for the veteran actor Anupam Khersharing that if she had the chance to choose an on-screen father, he would definitely be her first choice.

Neha, who recently starred in courtroom drama 'Illegal 3', shared, “I have always admired Anupam Kher's work, and if I am lucky enough to cast an on-screen father, he will be without no doubt my first choice. His presence and attitude remind me so much of my real father. They both share a warmth and wisdom that radiates through their actions and words.

For those who don't know, Neha previously shared screen space with Anupam in the 2012 adult comedy 'Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum', where she played Simran and Anupam played Francis Marlo.

The 'Youngistaan' actress added, “Anupam's ability to portray complex emotions with such authenticity touches me deeply, echoing my own father's caring and supportive nature. There is a certain gravitas in his performances, an underlying strength tempered by a gentle humor that reflects my father's personality.

“Seeing Anupam Kher play a fatherly role on screen is like watching a reflection of my life experiences, making his characters even more endearing and sincere. His roles encapsulate the essence of fatherhood that I have always cherished ”, added Neha.

Illegal Season 3 also stars Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, Ira Dubey and Satyadeep Misra.

It is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

On Jennifer Winget's Birthday, Karan Wahi Says 'We Share Something Very Special'

Mumbai – Actor Karan Wahi Thursday I had a shower of love for my birthday Jennifer Wingett when she was 39, applauding their conversations, learning and gossip.

The duo recently reunited after a decade with the legal drama Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. They starred together in the 2007 medical drama Dill Mill Gayye. Jennifer played the role of Dr. Riddhima Gupta, while Karan played the role of Dr. Siddhant Modi.

Now, on the occasion of her birthday, Karan took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from the sets of Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. There are some candid shots that prove their friendship.

Along with the photos, Karan penned a sweet birthday note that read, “Happy birthday @jenniferwinget1.. So in the last 7 months I got to spend more time with you than in the last 14 years.. GOOD JOB!!! To all the conversations and learning and gossiping sometimes…Thank you for being YOU…I keep saying everyone loves you and I guess it’s just the energy you have…”

“Always be blessed. You know what we share is something very special and I wouldn't have it any other way. Now please check if there are any spellings and pronunciations you would like to correct me… If I meet you more, I feel like I'm acting theek ho na ho english zaroor theek ho jayegi!!!!

“Raisinghani vs Raisinghani weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

Along with Jennifer Winget and Karani Wahi, the show features Reem Shaikh.

It is broadcast on Sony LIV.

Vikrant Massey's Character Tries to Outrun the Cops With Lots of Cash and Gold in 'Blackout' Trailer

Mumbai– The trailer of upcoming comedy-thriller film “Blackout” was released on Thursday, featuring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy And Sunil Grover.

The trailer begins with Vikrants' character driving on a highway as the city of Pune is in the grip of a power outage due to a power grid failure.

Vikrant, who plays a crime reporter, encounters an accident on the highway but soon discovers that the vehicle he collided with was carrying a large quantity of cash and gold. As he attempts to collect the money, he is joined by a gun-toting rookie character played by Sunil Grover, social media influencers Karan Sonawane and Saurabh Ghadge and actress Mouni Roy, who all join him in his car.

Vikrant said, “‘Blackout’ pushes the boundaries of storytelling, and I think viewers will be captivated by its unique narrative. »

The trailer then throws viewers into a high-speed car chase sequence with the police as Vikrant and the others try to protect the cash and gold.

Sunil shared, “Working on ‘Blackout’ was an amazing experience. The film offers a perfect blend of suspense and drama that will keep the audience in suspense from start to finish. I can’t wait for the world to see it.

Mouni expressed her excitement for the film, saying, “Being part of ‘Blackout’ has been an incredible journey. The film's unique story and captivating characters drew me in from the start. I can’t wait for audiences to witness the suspense and excitement that the film has to offer.

Written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and Niraj Kothari under 11:11 Productions, 'Blackout' will release on JioCinema on June 7. (IANS)