New details emerge in murder of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

New details are emerging about the shooting death of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor early Saturday at the hands of catalytic converter thieves in downtown Los Angeles.

No arrests have been made following the killing, which sparked shock and outrage. Wactor, 37, played Brando Corbin on General Hospital from 2020 to 2022. He has also had roles on shows including Westworld, Criminal Minds and Station 19.

Here's a look at what we know:

Shooting

Wactor was killed around 3:25 a.m. as he left a rooftop bar where he worked with a co-worker. He encountered three people near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car, authorities said. One of the robbers shot Wactor before fleeing.

His colleague, Anita Joy, published details of these last moments on Instagram.

We cautiously approached the men, wondering what they were doing, initially thinking the car was being towed. We posed no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and they had to leave. Hands open at his side in peace.

Johnny was between me and the man who shot him when I heard the gunshot ring out into the night, he fell hard into my arms and as I grabbed him I screamed, “Honey , Are you doing well ?!”

And he only replied: No! Shot! We fell into the street, where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and yelling for him to stay with me.

His account matches a published LAPD account of the shooting.

When Wactor arrived at his vehicle, he was confronted by three individuals who had jacked up Wactor's vehicle and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter, authorities said in a news release. Without provocation, the victim was shot and killed by one of the individuals. All three suspects involved were wearing dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan.

Joy closed her message by saying: My heart is broken by his loss but I believe I have gained the best guardian angel ever.

Investigation

Law enforcement sources say police are attempting to fingerprint Wactors' car and are searching for video from the area. They are also checking to see if there are any links to other catalytic converter thefts nearby.

LAPD investigators say they have seen an increase in violence when such thieves are confronted.

Catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converters, which control exhaust emissions, are typically found in a vehicle's undercarriage and contain precious metals including rhodium, palladium and platinum. Thieves can make hundreds of dollars by selling them to auto parts suppliers or scrapyards, where they can melt them down and extract the precious metals.

Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in California during the COVID-19 pandemic, which some have attributed to increased economic distress. This trend has given rise to new state laws that prohibit recyclers from purchasing parts from anyone other than the legal owner of the vehicle or a licensed dealer, and increased penalties for buyers who fail to certify that a catalytic converter was not stolen.