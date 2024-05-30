Echoes of the Past: A Crow Hunt and a Fire Station Dedication

1924, 100 years ago

On the race track

The track at the Greenbrier Valley Fair Ground is a busy place right now. There are currently sixteen carriage horses in training, divided approximately equally between four stables. The extremely wet weather prevented the boys from using the track as often as they would like, but the grass track was used constantly and all the horses jogged every day.

Reduce the price

Miss Frances Sine, 35, who recently sued Noah Wright in Marion County courts for $100,000 for alleged heart lacerations that occurred when Wright, 71, changed his mind about having this lady, his wife, agreed to accept a reduction of $95,000 for the settlement of her claim in cash.

Jury declared $15,000

Fifteen thousand dollars was set as the price a man should pay who took the best ten years of a young woman's life and then threw her into the trash with those others who had preceded her for some time in the spotlight of his affections by a jury of Marion County citizens last week. Jurors decided she was entitled to something for the lost years and put the value of her time at about $1,500 a year.

1949, 75 years ago

Antique show

The Lewisburg House and Garden Club will sponsor an antiques show at Si Preston's Barn on Court Street in Lewisburg, June 16-18. The antiques fair promises to be both varied and interesting since many dealers are expected to exhibit.

Youth escapes death

Williamsburg High School junior Laddie Dixon, 14, narrowly escaped death in a Wiliamsburg crash and is a patient at Greenbrier Valley Hospital in Ronceverte. He suffered severe burns and shock following contact with a power line while climbing a tree to retrieve a cap that had been thrown there by a classmate. The boy was rescued from the tree, where he was held for several minutes, by a brother who obtained rubber gloves and rescue instructions from a Williamsburg doctor.

Successful raven hunt

Alderson Town Police Officer CE Hall, Deputy Sheriff Curtis Shawyer and Sgt. Ballard of the State Police went crow hunting in the Williamsburg area. The officers had excellent luck, they killed 64 crows and injured several.

1974, 50 years ago

Dedicated Lewisburg Fire Station

The official dedication of the Lewisburg Fire Station on Foster Street took place Saturday morning with current and former city officials, members of the Lewisburg Improvement Corporation and members of the Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department in attendance. Lewisburg participating in the ceremony. Mayor Michael McHale welcomed the attendees, then gave way to former Mayor William S. Coleman who introduced members of the Lewisburg Improvement Corporation as the men who made the construction of the fire station possible. They had the courage to sign notes for $5,000 each, he said, so we could continue construction.

Pact signed

Israel and Syria have signed a formal agreement to separate their warring armies in the Golan Heights, bringing the troubled Middle East closer to lasting peace.

Nixon wants the case reviewed

President Nixon is trying, through his lawyers, to avoid an advance ruling by the Supreme Court on whether to turn over tapes and documents to Watergate prosecutors. What is immediately at issue are recordings and documents relating to 64 conversations at the White House. But the broader question of whether a president can be subpoenaed in criminal court concerns the fundamental separation of powers between the presidency and the judiciary.

1999 25 years ago

Manchester launches writing campaign

A third person has filed to run for Lewisburg mayor, challenging the two women who have already announced their candidacy. John Manchester, director of communications at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, ran for mayor on May 25. He is the former mayor of Falling Springs (Renick). DeEtta King Hunter, who currently serves on the city council, and Dorcus Teubert were nominated by the city's nonpartisan political parties.

Canadian hemlock attacked in the region

Eastern hemlock has been reported attacked by the cartoonish hemlock aphid in the Lewisburg area. The woolly adelgid quickly damages and weakens hemlocks and can kill the tree over a period of 3 to 5 years. Control of this insect is possible by carefully watering infested trees with one of several chemical insecticides.

