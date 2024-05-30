Actor who allegedly stabbed makeup artist charged with attempted murder





Actor Nick Pasqual has been charged with attempted murder. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that the actor, whose IMDb page says he appeared in an episode of how I Met Your Mother and made an uncredited appearance in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moonwas arrested at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times at her home in Sunland on May 23. Nick Pasqual.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Pasqual, 34, was charged with one count of attempted murder; one count of first-degree residential burglary in the presence of a person; and one count of injuring a spouse, common-law partner, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or parent of a child, the prosecutor's office reported. It is further alleged that he “inflicted serious bodily injury on the victim in circumstances involving domestic violence” and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime.” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascán said in a statement: “My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident. Our office, including our Office of Victim Services, is providing our support and resources as she embarks on a long and difficult journey of healing from the physical and emotional trauma inflicted on her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the person responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions. Allie Shehorn.

Michael Tullberg/Getty

The victim of the alleged attack was makeup artist Allie Shehorn, who also worked on Rebel Moon as well as projects like Babylon And mean girls. Shehorn's friends Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his medical bills and offered numerous updates on his health. Recent updates indicated that after being in critical condition in the hospital and undergoing three surgeries, Shehorn was removed from the intensive care unit and is able to breathe and eat without a tube. “Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness and love,” MacDonald wrote. “No one deserves to go through such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie. The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide her with the financial assistance she desperately needs.” The Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the case.

