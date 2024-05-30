He was the lead guitarist for the legendary rock band KISS. Now he's bringing his solo tour to this popular spot just outside the Washington DC area.

WTOP's Jason Fraley caught up with the iconic lead guitarist of classic metal band KISS, Ace Frehley, ahead of his show at the Hollywood Casino during the Charles Town Races on June 15.

WTOP's Jason Fraley Presents Ace Frehley at Hollywood Casino (Part 1)

He shredded legendary rock riffs as the iconic lead guitarist of classic metal band KISS.

Now Ace Frehley brings his solo tour to Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races on Saturday June 15.

“I'm not slowing down at all, I'm speeding up my career at this point in my life,” Frehley told WTOP. “Of course I have to do songs like “New York Groove.” You'll hear me perform 'Rock & Roll All Nite,' you'll hear me perform 'Cold Gin,' 'Shock Me,' 'Rip It Out,' all the classic KISS songs, and we'll do '10,000 Volts' from new album and 'Cherry Medicine' from the new album.

His latest album 10,000 Volts (2024), released in February, includes out-of-this-world song titles like Walkin On The Moon”, Up In The Sky and the final instrumental track “Stratosphere”.

“The response to this new album has been phenomenal,” Frehley said. “[‘10,000 Volts’] I wrote with Steve Brown. On most of these songs, Steve would bring me the music, I would end up doing a guitar solo, doing the lead vocals and writing most of the lyrics. He engineered the whole record with me and it’s just a pleasure to work with the guy. [‘Up in the Sky’], if you listen to the lyrics, it's so obvious that I'm talking about UFOs. I have seen three in my life.

These extraterrestrial references reflect his lifelong passion for science fiction, which he has enjoyed since growing up in the Bronx in the 1950s. Frehley received his first guitar as a Christmas present when he was 13 years old.

“I never went to college, I never took guitar lessons, it just showed up,” Frehley said. “I grew up in a one-bedroom apartment in the Bronx and was part of a street gang called “The Ducky Boys.” What were my chances of becoming one of the most famous guitarists in the world? Probably one in 100 million? But it happened.

In 1973, he formed KISS with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss, becoming famous for his energetic live shows with the group wearing costumes and makeup. Frehley not only designed the band's logo with double lightning bolts, he also created his own “Spaceman” character (aka Space Ace) with silver stars over his eyes.

“We used to play this club on Long Island called 'The Daisy' when we were formulating the makeup designs,” Frehley said. “We were experimenting. One night I was out with all my silver face, I think Paul's face was all red, but Gene pretty much started this demon thing. All makeup has evolved over the years. When you look at my makeup on the first album cover, it's all silver around my eyes, then I started doing black around my eyes, then when I got the cape with the mirrors on it, I decided to put blue eyeshadow around it. my eyes.”

Two years later, the group delivered their most famous hit, Rock & Roll All Nite” (1975).

“I actually play it live again, it’s in my set,” Frehley said. “You’ll hear me playing “Rock & Roll All Nite,” a new addition. I was talking to some of my friends; actually, maybe it was Steve Brown, who co-produced the record, and he recommended it, he said, “You know, Ace, 'Rock & Roll All Nite' is one of the most popular songs popular on Spotify as far as KISS songs go, it has one of the highest downloads.

Another of his most famous riffs comes on “Detroit Rock City (1976).

“I love that solo that Paul and I used to do, the harmony, but I don't believe in taking credit for anyone else's ideas, that was the Bob Ezrin's idea, that melody,” Frehley said. “He told us exactly what to play and explained to Paul what the harmony was. Things happened very spontaneously those days.

Ironically, he doesn't like performing “I Was Made for Loving You (1979), even though it was a huge hit at the time and was recently featured in the film “The Fall Guy” (2024) with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

“'I Was Made For Loving You' is one of my least favorite songs to perform because my wrist cramps,” Frehley said. “I know it’s one of our biggest hits, but I didn’t like the fact that it was disco rock. I'm definitely more hard core, I'm a blues based rock guitarist and I like heavy metal. I would never have written a song like that and I don't think Gene would have either. It's not a bad song, I just don't think it fits KISS, just like “Beth” didn't.

After his debut solo album Ace Frehley (1978) went platinum, he officially left KISS in 1982 to record two albums with a new group, the cleverly titled “Frehleys Comet”, before releasing a dozen solo albums since.

Known for his array of special effects, including guitars that shoot smoke, flashing lights, and spinning pyrotechnics, Frehley was recently listed in Guitar's Top 15 of 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All Time World, while his solo on Shock Me (1977) was included in Guitar World's list of the 50 greatest guitar solos of all time.

Yet his favorite accolades come from fellow guitarists, from Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) who called Frehley his first guitar hero, to the late Dimebag Darrell (Pantera) who had Frehley tattooed on his chest.

“My peers like John 5 or Slash, who is a dear friend of mine, or Mike McCready from Pearl Jam, these guitar players come up to me and tell me I influenced them,” Frehley said. “For almost every band that was younger than me when KISS came out, went bankrupt, and became one of the biggest bands in the world, this 'Alive' album is like their rock guitar learning Bible, At least that's what I've been told. If I influence someone, that's great.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of KISS's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. The legendary group just did its farewell tour last year, but at 73, Frehley still plays his face with solo tours.

“Now, in addition to influencing guitarists, I also inspire people to get sober because I've been sober for 17 years,” Frehley said. “When I meet people backstage, a lot of them show me their [Alcoholics Anonymous] coin and say, “Hey, I got sober thanks to you. I thought if Ace Frehley could get sober, I could.

Listen to our full conversation on the podcast below:

