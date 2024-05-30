ESE Entertainment to produce gaming tournament for Riot Games | Nation and world





VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) (“ESE” or the “Company”), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading game developers video, is pleased to announce that it is producing and distributing the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational (“MSI”) tournament for League of Legends, a video game developed by Riot Games. The 2024 MSI Tournament brings together top League of Legends teams from around the world, competing in a series of intense matches. The tournament stages include the play-in stage, playoffs and a grand final which promises to be a display of skill and strategy. This event is not only a competition but also a celebration of the League of Legends community around the world. ESE will handle all aspects of staging the event, from selecting expert casters to creating the audiovisual set. Additionally, ESE Entertainment will focus on improving viewer engagement throughout the tournament. By integrating advanced broadcast techniques and engaging content strategies, ESE aims to connect with both seasoned fans and newcomers to the esports scene. Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment, said: “Our collaboration with Riot Games for MSI 2024 represents an important milestone for us. By leveraging our team's expertise, we set new standards in event production quality and fan engagement. it’s simply about showcasing the world’s best League of Legends talent; it's about creating an unforgettable experience for every dedicated fan. “ ESE Entertainment Inc. Konrad Wasiela President, CEO and director +1 (437) 826-4012 About ESE Entertainment Inc. ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers and brands by providing technology, infrastructure and fan engagement services on an international scale. ESE also operates its own e-commerce channels, esports teams and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This press release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical facts, that address activities, events, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or may occur. will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking. information. This information may involve, but is not limited to, statements regarding the partnership with Samsung. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts” “, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of these words and expressions, or statements in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results ” could”, “could”, “would”, “could” or “will” (or other variations of the above) be taken, occur, be achieved or be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on competitive data , financial and economic information and operational plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this press release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which may cause actual results, performance. or ESE's achievements are materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results operating income, future capital (including amount, nature and sources of financing) and expenses. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in ESE securities should be considered highly speculative. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For more information about the ESE, please contact: [email protected] SOURCE: ESE Entertainment Inc. View original Press release on accesswire.com

Copyright 2024 ACCESSWIRE. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.corsicanadailysun.com/national/ese-entertainment-to-produce-gaming-tournament-for-riot-games/article_011bb7ea-89e3-5c74-9c7a-cf9456493179.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos