ESE Entertainment to produce gaming tournament for Riot Games | Nation and world

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) (“ESE” or the “Company”), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading game developers video, is pleased to announce that it is producing and distributing the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational (“MSI”) tournament for League of Legends, a video game developed by Riot Games.
The 2024 MSI Tournament brings together top League of Legends teams from around the world, competing in a series of intense matches. The tournament stages include the play-in stage, playoffs and a grand final which promises to be a display of skill and strategy. This event is not only a competition but also a celebration of the League of Legends community around the world.
ESE will handle all aspects of staging the event, from selecting expert casters to creating the audiovisual set. Additionally, ESE Entertainment will focus on improving viewer engagement throughout the tournament. By integrating advanced broadcast techniques and engaging content strategies, ESE aims to connect with both seasoned fans and newcomers to the esports scene.
Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment, said: “Our collaboration with Riot Games for MSI 2024 represents an important milestone for us. By leveraging our team's expertise, we set new standards in event production quality and fan engagement. it’s simply about showcasing the world’s best League of Legends talent; it's about creating an unforgettable experience for every dedicated fan. “
About ESE Entertainment Inc.
ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers and brands by providing technology, infrastructure and fan engagement services on an international scale. ESE also operates its own e-commerce channels, esports teams and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com
