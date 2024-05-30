Actor Balakrishna pushes heroine on stage, producer calls it a 'friendly gesture' | Hyderabad News





HYDERABAD: After a video of the actor Balakrishna push the actress Anjali on scene has cinematic function went viral the film producer S Naga Vamsi said that what was done in a friendly manner should not be misread or misinterpreted. Balakrishna and Anjali know each other well. The video is circulating with bad motivations. Why was Balakrishna and Anjali immediately congratulating each other not on air? » asked producer Naga Vamsi.

At the premiere of a film produced by Naga Vamsi starring Viswak Sen on May 28, actor and TDP MP from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, Balakrishna was invited as a guest .

In a video that went viral, Balakrishna suddenly grows Anjali who is initially taken aback. Another actress, Neha Shetty, who is standing between Balakrishna and Anjali, reacts in shock. However, almost immediately, Anjali laughs off the incident and Neha Shetty also regains her composure. Actor Viswak Sen who is on the other side of Balakrishna does not seem to have noticed what happened. The audience can be heard in the video bursting into laughter after the incident involving Balakrishna and Anjali.

Neither Balakrishna nor Anjali chose to react and explain the incident as the video went viral on the internet.

Film producer Naga Vamsi, in an interview to a cinema channel, said that one should not read much into what happened on stage. Everything took place in a friendly manner. The video should be seen in the context of what happened before and after the act in which Balakrishna was unreasonably and intentionally targeted, Naga Vamsi said.

In 2016, actor Balakrishna and Anjali starred together in a Telugu film titled Dictator.

The Telugu film industry has maintained a stoic silence over the incident involving Balakrishna, brother-in-law of former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and son of late NT Rama Rao.

Not a single person expressed discomfort. Not one. Ridiculous behavior from the gentleman, commented actor Nakuul Mehta.

