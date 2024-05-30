Entertainment
Friend Describes Moments Before and After 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Was Shot
The co-worker who was with “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor the night he was killed says he died in her arms after one of the people who tried to steal a catalytic converter from her car shot at in downtown Los Angeles.
Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on the daytime soap, was returning home from work as a bartender when he and his co-worker saw a group of people surrounding his car around 3:30 a.m. near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard. She wrote on Instagram that at first they thought her car was being towed. Moments later, a member of the group opened fire.
“It all happened in an instant,” wrote colleague Anita Joy in an article published Wednesday.
Wactor murder suspects remain at large and LAPD asked for help find them.
They had jacked Wactor's car when he and his co-worker saw them, according to LAPD. Investigators determined they were trying to steal a catalytic converter of the vehicle.
In an Instagram post, Joy wrote that she and Wactor “cautiously” approached the group before questioning them.
“We posed no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and that they should leave, with his hands open at his sides in peace,” Joy wrote . “Johnny was between me and the man who shot him. As I heard the gunshot ring out into the night, he fell forcefully into my arms and as I grabbed him, I screamed.” darling, are you okay?! And he only said “No!” Shot ! » »
“We fell into the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body upright while screaming for help and yelling for him to stay with me,” she wrote.
Joy wrote that one of the security guards at the bar where they worked was crossing the street and saw them. He ran while calling 911 and they tied a denim jacket around Wactor's body to stop the bleeding.
The security guard also tried to perform CPR on Wactor, she wrote.
“It was too close an injury, too extreme for him to survive, but my god, he fought to stay.”
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Joy demanded justice for her friend's murder, saying she was “heartbroken” and “angry” over her loss.
“He was senselessly killed by a coward who reacted with no regard for the wonderful life he led,” she wrote.
According to the LAPD, the three suspects were all wearing dark-colored clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan as they fled north on Hope Street.
A statement released Sunday by Wactor's talent agency, BRS/Gage, described him as a talented actor “committed to his profession” as well as “a true moral example for all those who knew him”.
“We stand for hard work, tenacity and a never-give-up attitude,” the statement said. “Through the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he always kept his head held high and continued to strive to give his best.”
Joy wrote that Wactor had a rare ability “to make everyone feel so special in his eyes”, and reflected lovingly on their friendship and time spent working together. She added that he had a “magnetic” energy, saying he “treated everyone with love, respect, compassion and really 'sees' you.”
“My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to dying in my arms on the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3 a.m.,” a writes Joy. “He was handsome, goofy as hell, full of work ethic and values, he never put people down, even in jokes, he never made you doubt yourself – he knew how to be hilariously funny. such a positive way and it just made it even more adorable.”
Wactor has also appeared in shows such as “Westworld,” “NCIS,” and “Criminal Minds.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD Central Station at 213-486-6606. Those who wish to remain anonymous
You can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/actor-johnny-wactor-died-in-his-friends-arms-after-being-fatally-shot-in-downtown-la/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Friend Describes Moments Before and After 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Was Shot
- College Football is off to a strong start this fall on FOX
- Viewpoint | Vuillard's masterpiece, Woman in a Striped Dress, activates intimacy
- Australian political guru Isaac Levido is on an impossible mission
- Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence on divorces and drug abuse in Bollywood: 'The industry is very open-minded' | Hindi Cinema News
- 7 exciting Android features announced by Google in latest update
- The Guardian's take on India's elections: the audacity of Narendra Modi's hatred | Editorial
- Salt Lake's new sports district could mean burying this major downtown road
- Why is the T20 Cricket World Cup in the USA? DW 30-05-2024
- Ruth Leon recommends… Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion Met Museum
- Donald Trump can sue his niece over New York Times article, New York appeals court rules
- Actor accused of stabbing Hollywood makeup artist arrested in Texas