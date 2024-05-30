Friend Describes Moments Before and After 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Was Shot

The co-worker who was with “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor the night he was killed says he died in her arms after one of the people who tried to steal a catalytic converter from her car shot at in downtown Los Angeles.

Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on the daytime soap, was returning home from work as a bartender when he and his co-worker saw a group of people surrounding his car around 3:30 a.m. near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard. She wrote on Instagram that at first they thought her car was being towed. Moments later, a member of the group opened fire.

“It all happened in an instant,” wrote colleague Anita Joy in an article published Wednesday.

Wactor murder suspects remain at large and LAPD asked for help find them.

They had jacked Wactor's car when he and his co-worker saw them, according to LAPD. Investigators determined they were trying to steal a catalytic converter of the vehicle.

In an Instagram post, Joy wrote that she and Wactor “cautiously” approached the group before questioning them.

“We posed no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and that they should leave, with his hands open at his sides in peace,” Joy wrote . “Johnny was between me and the man who shot him. As I heard the gunshot ring out into the night, he fell forcefully into my arms and as I grabbed him, I screamed.” darling, are you okay?! And he only said “No!” Shot ! » »

“We fell into the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body upright while screaming for help and yelling for him to stay with me,” she wrote.

Joy wrote that one of the security guards at the bar where they worked was crossing the street and saw them. He ran while calling 911 and they tied a denim jacket around Wactor's body to stop the bleeding.

The security guard also tried to perform CPR on Wactor, she wrote.

“It was too close an injury, too extreme for him to survive, but my god, he fought to stay.”

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Joy demanded justice for her friend's murder, saying she was “heartbroken” and “angry” over her loss.

“He was senselessly killed by a coward who reacted with no regard for the wonderful life he led,” she wrote.

According to the LAPD, the three suspects were all wearing dark-colored clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan as they fled north on Hope Street.

A statement released Sunday by Wactor's talent agency, BRS/Gage, described him as a talented actor “committed to his profession” as well as “a true moral example for all those who knew him”.

“We stand for hard work, tenacity and a never-give-up attitude,” the statement said. “Through the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he always kept his head held high and continued to strive to give his best.”

Joy wrote that Wactor had a rare ability “to make everyone feel so special in his eyes”, and reflected lovingly on their friendship and time spent working together. She added that he had a “magnetic” energy, saying he “treated everyone with love, respect, compassion and really 'sees' you.”

“My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to dying in my arms on the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3 a.m.,” a writes Joy. “He was handsome, goofy as hell, full of work ethic and values, he never put people down, even in jokes, he never made you doubt yourself – he knew how to be hilariously funny. such a positive way and it just made it even more adorable.”

Wactor has also appeared in shows such as “Westworld,” “NCIS,” and “Criminal Minds.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD Central Station at 213-486-6606. Those who wish to remain anonymous

You can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

