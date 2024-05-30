Hollywood Gets New Affordable Housing for Artists. Here's why it took 7 years to build





Follow LAist. If you like this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll receive fresh, community-focused stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Los Angeles' economy relies on creative workers. But the city's expensive accommodations don't make their stay here easy. Now a new building in Hollywood is providing low-income artists with stable housing. The 152-unit Hollywood Arts Collective, just off Hollywood Boulevard and a few blocks from popular industry hangout Musso & Frank Grill, had its grand opening Wednesday. All apartments are now occupied by artists earning less than 80% of the area median income. Irene Lim, a visual artist who worked for Nickelodeon, lived with his parents in Riverside County before moving into the new building shortly after construction finished in 2023. Being able to network there is much less common than here, Lim said. I've already met quite a few people here. They gave me great opportunities. I'm actually doing voice acting now. And it's just something so different from what I'm used to. The plan dates back to 2010 The project was led by the Community Entertainment Fund (formerly known as the Actors Fund), a non-profit organization that helps struggling arts professionals. Western Region Director Keith McNutt said preventing arts workers from being pushed out of the city is vital to Los Angeles' creative economy. Creative people can enrich our lives in many ways, McNutt said. And I think most of us don't think about how economically difficult this life is. McNutt said his organization's vision to build low-income housing specifically for Los Angeles artists dates back to 2010. Original plans for downtown Los Angeles fell apart. But the idea was brought back to life in 2016, when the city of Los Angeles agreed to lease a parking lot owned by the city of Hollywood for $1 a year. Once land was secured, the development team set about securing funding from various city, state and federal sources, a process that took years. Making Math Work Courtney DeBeikes, senior project manager at the developer Thomas Safran and Associates said getting funding for these types of projects can be a slow and frustrating process. Especially when the units we're building are just a drop in the ocean to help solve the homeless problem and just the general affordability problem in Los Angeles, DeBeikes said. The most rewarding part is seeing the residents move in, enjoy it, and begin to thrive. Irene Lim stands in the courtyard of the Hollywood Arts Collective, an affordable building where she lives with other artists. Obtaining municipal permits took about a year. DeBeikes said the housing likely would have been built more quickly if Mayor Karen Bass First executive directive which aims to approve and authorize 100% affordable housing projects within approximately two months, was in place at the time. We've found the ED1 process on other projects to be really helpful, DeBeikes said. Under state law, Los Angeles must plan approximately 185,000 new social housing units by 2029. Even as ED1 encourages developers to submit plans for thousands of new apartments and projects like the Hollywood Arts Collective begin to open, the city is not on track to achieve this goal. But for tenants who manage to find a place in one of these buildings, the savings can be substantial. Irene Lim said she paid about $1,300 for her one-bedroom apartment at Hollywood Arts Collective. I'm just very lucky to be here, Lim said. What questions do you have about housing in Southern California?

