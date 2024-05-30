Entertainment
John Lennon, help! Guitar sold for nearly $2.9 million at auction | Entertainment
” Help ! John Lennon's guitar which resurfaced after being discovered in an attic, has sold for $2,857,500 in a record-breaking auction. This set the record for the highest auctioned instrument in Beatles history. Lennon and George Harrison played the Framus 12-string during the recording of “Help!” » album, as well as “Rubber Soul”. After being used by many music industry icons, the guitar was stored for over 50 years in an attic before its recent discovery. Darren Julien of Julien's Auctions likened the discovery to finding a lost masterpiece and noted that the guitar is in excellent condition. Lennon's guitar was estimated at $600,000 to $800,000, but it is expected to fetch more at auction. By reaching the price of $2.4 million, it surpassed Lennon's Gibson J160E, sold in 2015. “This guitar is not only a piece of music history, but a symbol of legacy lasting by John Lennon. Today's unprecedented sale is a testament to the company's timeless appeal and respect. music by the Beatles and John Lennon,” David Goodman, managing director of Juliens Auctions, said in a statement.

