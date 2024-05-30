It's a shame: Actor Guy Pearce responds to Vanity Fair France changing Palestinian flag pin









Vanity Fair France has apologized after editing a photo of actor Guy Pearce, in which the Palestinian flag pin he wore on his suit jacket is not visible. This decision, quickly denounced on social networks, was described by some as an attempt at censorship. With the Palestinian people already suffering great trauma and loss due to Netanyahu's vengeful regime, it is very unfortunate that a reputable publication like VF would attempt to eliminate support that I or “It doesn't matter who we choose to offer,” Pearce told CNN in an emailed statement. Personally, I think it's a shame. Pearce was featured in Vanity Fair France last week as part of a series of portraits of actors at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which ended its 11 days on May 25 and where Pearce was supporting his new film The Shrouds. Featured alongside stars like Sebastian Stan and Bella Hadid, Pearce sported a black Yves Saint Laurent suit in his portrait, smiling directly at the camera. But social media detectives spotted a problem. A small Palestinian flag pin, which Pearce wore on his lapel throughout Cannes, was missing from the photo, although a different photo, showing the pin, was posted on the Instagram magazines the same day the article was published. A white, red, black and green bracelet in the colors of the Palestinian flag was still visible on his wrist. The investigation went viral on sites like X and TikTok, prompting the magazine to replace the unretouched photo and publish a correction to the article. An apology was also posted on social media on Sunday. We mistakenly published a modified version of this photo on the site, writes the magazine in French on response to a viral message criticizing the edited photo. The original version was posted on Instagram the same day. We have corrected our error and apologize for it. It's unclear why an edited version of the image existed in the first place. Cond Nast, parent company of Vanity Fairs, did not respond to CNN's requests for comment. Following the controversy, Pearce also reiterated his support for the Palestinian cause. in a post on, writing, Palestinians are being murdered as we speak. Displaced, traumatized, ruined. The lives and futures of Palestinian children are being eradicated by a vengeful tyrant. Since October, more than 36,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the enclave's health ministry. The Israeli military operation in Gaza began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli authorities. Last weekend, Israel launched an airstrike on a refugee camp in Rafah, killing at least 45 people. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the civilian deaths a tragic mistake, but refused to end the war, despite international condemnation.

