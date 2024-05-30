Shine Bright, Shine Right: 7 Bollywood Icons Championing Sustainable Style With Lab-Grown Diamonds







Lab-grown diamonds are now the talk of the town, and our beloved stars are at the forefront of this trend. From suave actors to glamorous divas, here are seven Bollywood celebrities who are not only embracing the glitter, but also championing a more sustainable and ethical approach to fashion. 1. Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, shows his support for sustainability. It is known for offering synthetic diamond jewelry, contributing to the transition to responsible luxury in the industry. 2. Vivek Oberoi: He is not just a Bollywood icon; he is also co-founder of Solitario, a synthetic diamond brand. This demonstrates her sincere dedication to sustainable fashion. Whether on screen or offline, he is a strong advocate for ethical sourcing and eco-friendly choices. See him sporting lab-grown diamonds, not just as a trend but as a true commitment to sustainability. Her unwavering support for ethical fashion and eco-friendly alternatives truly shines through. 3. Deepika Padukone: This queen of Bollywood is not only known for her impeccable style but also for her eco-friendly choices. Deepika has been spotted flaunting stunning lab-grown diamond jewelry on several occasions, setting a sustainability trend in the industry. 4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas: A global icon and trendsetter, Priyanka Chopra Jonas doesn't shy away from making bold statements with her fashion choices. She has been seen on several occasions sporting synthetic diamond accessories, advocating for ethical and eco-friendly alternatives. 5. Alia Bhatt: The young and dynamic Alia Bhatt is known for her sustainable fashion choices, complemented by chic and contemporary style. She has adopted synthetic diamonds in her jewelry collection, demonstrating her support for ethical fashion. 6. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Fashionista extraordinaire, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is known for her fashion-forward fashion sense. She has expressed her preference for synthetic diamonds, thereby promoting ethical practices in the fashion industry. 7. Kareena Kapoor Khan: A true diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan exudes elegance and grace. She was seen accessorizing her outfits with synthetic diamonds, demonstrating her support for ethical fashion choices. These Bollywood celebrities are not only setting fashion trends but are also paving the way towards a more sustainable and ethical future in the entertainment industry. Through their influence and advocacy, lab-grown diamonds are becoming the new symbol of luxury and conscientious living. The author is the CEO of Solitario.

