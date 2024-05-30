Connect with us

New details emerge after actor Nick Pasqual is accused of stabbing his ex

 


An actor is accused of repeatedly stabbing his award-winning Hollywood makeup artist ex-girlfriend, prosecutors say.

Nick Pasqual, 34, allegedly broke into Allie Shehorn's home in Sunland, California, Los Angeles around 4:30 a.m. on May 23 and stabbed her multiple times with a knife.

“My thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the victim of this horrible incident,” said prosecutor George Gascón. “This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this heinous act is held accountable for their actions.”

While Shehorn recovers from the stabbing, Pasqual is charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary in the presence of a person and injury to a spouse, common-law partner, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or the parent of a child.

Allie Shehorn and Nick Pasqual
Nick Pasqual is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Allie Shehorn. We see them together in this photo

Facebook / Allie Shehorn

If convicted, the actor could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Pasqual reportedly fled the scene and was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

The court issued an arrest warrant for Pasqual for $1,075,000.

Gascón said he will be extradited to Los Angeles County where he will face charges.

Pascal appeared in Rebel Moon: Part 1which Shehorn compensated, as well as how I Met Your Mother And Archive 81.

Nicolas Pasqual
Nick Pasqual arrives at Los Angeles Fashion Week 2011 – “Fashion Minga” at BOULEVARD3 on March 18, 2011 in Los Angeles.

Maury Phillips/WireImage/Getty Images

What happened to Allie?

Shehorn, 35, is a makeup artist and writer. She worked on the sets of Rebel moon, bad girls And Babylon.

Allie Shehorn
Allie Shehorn attends a special Los Angeles screening of Lunacy Productions' “Rust Creek” at ArcLight Culver City on January 10, 2019 in Culver City, California.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

“Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness and love,” we can read on the GoFundMe page dedicated to her recovery. “No one deserves to go through such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie.”

Shehorn was hospitalized after her surrogate mother, Christine White, found her. She suffered multiple cuts to her neck as well as cuts to her arms and abdomen. She has undergone several surgeries according to makeup artist Jed Dornoff on Instagram.

She was taken out of intensive care on Tuesday. Dornoff posted a photo Wednesday of Shehorn using a walker and nurses to support her.

“It will be a long road of physical and occupational therapy,” he posted.

Shehorn had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual, according to Gascón. Dornoff also posted that Pasqual had previously been imprisoned for a domestic violence situation.

“He posted bail and attacked immediately after being released,” he said.