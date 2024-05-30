Former Bargersville Swamp will get new life with car wash, family entertainment center

The former Bargersville Swamp will be home to a family entertainment center and Crew car wash. Elissa Maudlin | Daily newspaper “>

The old Bargersville Swamp is getting new life with a Crew Car Wash and family entertainment center.

Jeremy Hamilton, co-owner of the property, can't say exactly what the former Marsh will be developed into, but could say it will be a top-notch family entertainment center. They are currently rebuilding after the Whiteland tornado damaged much of the building. It will cost approximately $1.5 million to make the necessary repairs, which are already underway.

Hamilton said the family entertainment center could open later this year and an announcement on which franchise will be leased could be expected later this summer.

A Crew car wash will also be built on part of the former parking lot, at 2904 S. State Road 135. The Bargersville Zoning Board of Appeals approved a setback for the Crew car wash at a meeting Tuesday evening, 4-1 after almost an hour and a half of debate.

The parcel is already zoned C-3, general affairs, but the Town of Bargersville's Unified Development Code requires buildings to have a setback of at least 100 feet. Crew Car Wash requested that the setback be reduced to 79.3 feet to ease traffic flow and reduce noise from the void that would impact the neighboring Stones Bay neighborhood.

Crew Car Wash could build without a variance because of its approved use, but that would create interference with southbound lanes of traffic and put the entrance closer to residential areas, said Eric Prime, who spoke on behalf of the petitioner.

Community impact

About three people spoke at the public hearing, expressing concerns about traffic flow and noise pollution.

Lavonne Berkley, who lives in Stones Bay, spoke on behalf of herself and other residents in the area. She called for assurances that no toxic chemicals would be dumped into Stone Bay's watersheds and that vacuum cleaner noise would be reduced for the neighborhood. Neighbors would like to see a noise fence on the eastern edge of the subdivision between Crew Car Wash and the neighborhood where a rotten fence currently sits, she said.

Crew Car Wash officials assured residents that water was cleaned on site, reused or stored in underground tanks and that no chemicals from the car wash would be released. The car wash also must obtain a permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to operate, city officials said. As for the noise barrier, they do not own the property where the current fence is located, but are considering a landscaped buffer to help reduce noise.

Jackie Ponder, who lives near State Road 135, thinks it's too early to approve the change without knowing the impacts on the community.

Sure, it may be more relevant to a sitemap than that, but stepping back would hurt them [neighbors] and having it in the front would impede traffic flow, Ponder said.

The fence separating Stones Bay and the property would do nothing to alleviate the concerns of Stones Bay neighbors, she said.

Traffic and access issues

Discussions about traffic and property access took up much of the meeting.

Pete Cleveland, owner of nearby Noble Romans Pizza, expressed his concerns on these topics. Cleveland said he had a hand in the design of the old Marsh and intended to disperse traffic as much as possible. He asked the developer to consider revising the site plan.

Officials said the plan is built around a potential traffic signal that the Indiana Department of Transportation plans to install in the future. Some board members also took issue with approving a plan without knowing whether the traffic light would actually be approved by INDOT.

Joe Csikos, Bargersvilles development director, pointed out that the town has little or no say over access points on the road because it is a state highway.

Developers say they have worked with INDOT on traffic flow. And while they're still early in the process, they could verbally commit to working on access issues with Cleveland. Developers said they couldn't commit in writing to keeping access to the north open because that would lock them into their design, which could change, Prime said.

Focus on the backhand

Council members debated whether board members should even consider traffic concerns. John Mandabach said this should be the case, while Jeff Sickmeier and Rowana Umbarger said this should not be the case. Mandabach said he wasn't comfortable moving forward without knowing what impact the site would have on traffic and safety.

Sickmeier said the decision that will be made by the board is just a setback. Everything else, including site plans, drainage and circulation, will be decided later, he added.

BZA members said most of the issues are not relevant to the board's decision to approve the waiver. There are about 706 pages of development standards that are reviewed and followed by developers, Csikos said.

Mandabach said his concerns stem from the fact that this is the one and only time to get it right, since there would be no need to hold another public hearing.

Tonight is the only opportunity for the public to have a say in anything moving forward, so the decision you make may seem tiny in the fact that it's just a setback, but the Impacts on our community are significant enough to only have a public hearing, Mandabach said.

The waiver was approved with a commitment to work in good faith to optimize traffic flow and work with residential property owners to maximize mitigation of noise and light pollution, 4-1, with Mandabach voting no.

I hope I don't have to say I told you so, Mandabach said.

