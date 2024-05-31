Entertainment
A new comedy will shock and delight you
While I would never wish for a film to be delayed, especially not because of a strike, I think it may have been divine intervention in the case of Julio Torres' fantastic debut film . Issue. The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters last August, but was delayed until March of this year due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. This delay might have meant that people had to wait to be welcomed into Torres' world of oddities, just left of reality, but it also means that the film will be fresh in their minds when they watch his new series bold. Ghostswhich begins airing June 7 on HBO and streams on Max.
Ghosts finds Torres once again boring into the smallest details of mundane everyday activities and objects, this time to create a version of New York where nothing is ever quite what it seems. (Honestly? Kind of exactly like the real New York, only with hazier clouds of green haze.) While the writer and comedian has brought his microscopic assessments to other TV shows, in the past comedy specialsAnd Saturday Night Live sketch, he never really had the right platform to go gaga in his own right. Movies represent a greater financial risk than television, where viewers' hidden idiosyncrasies can be tapped into from the safety of their own homes.
And he appeals. There's just something a little wrong Ghosts from the beginning, to what appears to be a unique comedy about an old man, Alf-like sitcom goes on and on, clearly showing what this series is really about. The Torres show is a collection of brilliantly realized, narratively cohesive vignettes where no detail is too small to be perfect. Surprise guests appear everywhere, the game should be as crazy as Torres wants it to be, even in the same way that Tilda Swinton cameos will shock and delight you, and she is Tilda Swinton! For fans of edgy comedy, who poke fun at the mundanity of everyday life but are tired of the over-the-top, self-deprecating humor of traditional series, Torres' latest project is a gift. Ghosts is special because it feels both fresh and familiar, making it one of the best new shows of the year.
Torres plays a version of himself in the series, and the trouble starts for this Julio right from the start. His dreams are tormented by the thought of having to prove his identity by obtaining a government ID, one of two recurring jokes that run through every episode of Ghosts. (The other is the search for a diamond-encrusted oyster-shaped earring, which Julio believes will give him the clarity in life he seeks.) Julio's hatred of government protocol is heading towards this broadcast of Issuewhich saw Torres rally against the immigration system in a way that was equally abstract, but still palatable to the average moviegoer. Ghosts is a little different. If its particularity puts you off, it's on purpose. All you're asked to do is lean into it, the same way Torres writes and directs each of the first season's six episodes.
The above Alf aside occurs just four minutes into the series, when Julio meets one of the Ghosts recurring hysterical characters, a rideshare driver named Chester (Tomas Matos). Chester insists that Julio not touch the television located at the back of the seat, this must play myself always. Suddenly we found ourselves immersed in an episode of myself, which initially seems like the ideal family sitcom (starring Paul Dano in a typically bizarre role), until a shocking narrative twist sends the plot awry. To spoil where the vignette goes would be to spoil the jaw-dropping fun, but just know that once you think it's gone this far, the scene goes even further. Not in a violent, sexual, or grotesque way, but in a way that is unique to the spirit of Torres.
Watching Ghosts you often feel like you're hanging out with your friends and grabbing an edible that's too big, sending you and your best friends into a wormhole of THC-induced tangents. Sometimes you can't believe what you're seeing just because the episodes seem like such fun, like someone is scratching that part of your brain that craves creative release. The breathtaking depths that Torres can go to are nothing short of brilliant, but it's the ease with which the writer-directors get to these places that's truly impressive. Each episode, with its impeccable detail and spirited pace, seems to flow so naturally from Torres' mind. None of this feels manufactured or crippled, even though Ghosts is entirely the product of someone who sees the world in a way that many of us can't until we're shown how.
What's even more wonderful is that Torres builds his own creative world, where the connections between his different projects make them even richer and more alive. An adorable little robot helper named Bibo (Joe Rumrill) migrates to this series at the end of Issue, in an updated model that's just as ineffective here as in the film. And then there's Torres' love of casting her friends and close creative collaborators, like the perfect Martine Gutierrez, who had a hilarious small role as an arrogant gallerist in Problemist. In Ghosts, Gutierrez plays the soft-spoken pin-up agent Julio, who is actually a performance artist who played the role of an agent so long that she forgot she was acting. It's these kinds of little details that make this series such a joy to watch as the rewards of writing this character are reaped as the series progresses.
There are too many guest appearances to count Ghosts, and none of them are as you might imagine. Aidy Bryant plays a woman who sells designer dresses for a certain household item; John Early voices a rodent; Kate Berlant makes an appearance at a theme park run by an e-commerce brand; Evan Mock does what he does best and looks good on camera. There's someone and something here for everyone, but giving anything too specific would rob you of all the fun and laughter that's felt. Ghosts reserves for you.
Among all the surprises, Torres comments bitingly on topics like immigration, health care, TV executives who only care about money, and corporate banking. There's a real sharpness here, even if the series is filmed with superb hazy grain. The show is about as fantastical as Torres' comedy gets, and yet it remains entirely accessible. It takes a huge amount of confidence for a writer to create something this uncompromising and strange, and that courage is contagious. If Julio Torres can produce some of his most fascinating works by looking around to make the abnormal normal and vice versa, there's nothing stopping each of us from looking at the world through the same ectoplasmic green lenses.
