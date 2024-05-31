NYIFF 2024 explores the rich tapestry of Indian cinema





NYIFF 2024 delves into the multi-faceted field of Indian cinema and celebrates the illustrious legacy of Shabana Azmi with a retrospective tribute. NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), North America the oldest festival dedicated to Indian cinema, announces its 24th edition programme, brimming with bold narratives, gripping documentaries and insightful short films. Brimming with bold narratives, gripping documentaries and insightful short films, NYIFF 2024 promises a captivating exploration of modern Indian cinema from May 31 to June 2, 2024at Village East by Angelika at New York City. NYIFF Event Poster This year's festival offers a rich selection of 49 films, including feature films, documentaries and short films, in 12 Indian languages ​​and even Sinhalese and Arabic. From thought-provoking dramas like “Dear Jassi” from the famous Indian-American director Tarsem Singh to the poignant “Paradise”, a Sri Lankan drama presented by the legendary Mani Ratnam Madras Talkies, NYIFF 2024 offers a kaleidoscope of cultural experiences. The festival highlights the genius of Indian actresses. The legendary Shabana Azmicelebrating his 50-year career in cinema, will attend a special event including a screening of his iconic film “Fire” followed by a conversation with the filmmaker Mira Nair. Ms. Azmi will delve into her remarkable journey, from her groundbreaking beginnings in Shyam Benegal “Ankur”, for his pioneering roles which earned him five National Film Awards and international accolades. Additionally, the captivating performances of Sanya Malhotra (“Mrs.”), Rajshri Deshpande (“Privacy”) and Tannishtha Chatterjee (“Yellow Bus”) promise to captivate the audience. NYIFF 2024 presents a compelling platform for established directors like Umesh Kulkarni (“U=Me”) and Srijit Mukherjee (“Padatik”) alongside works from exciting new voices like Pooja Kaul (“The Chronicles of Umesh”) and Wendy Bednarz (“Yellow Bus”). The story continues “I have been associated with the New York Indian Film Festival since its inception and am encouraged by the progress it has made over the years in leaps and bounds. I am happy that my 50th anniversary will be celebrated at NYIFF and look forward to to this,” Ms Azmi said. “NYIFF is a must-see event for anyone interested in Indian cinema and its growing impact on world cinema. It offers a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the diverse cinematic voices emerging from the India today,” said Dr. Nirmal Mattoopresident of the Indo-American Arts Council, the organization that presents the film festival. “We really want to highlight NYIFF’s commitment to diversity and cultural representation in film,” said Aseem Chhabra, director of the NYIFF festival. “This year we will present films in 12 languages ​​spoken in India: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Oria, Punjabi, Tamil. Two films also feature Sinhalese and Arabic languages. All films will have English subtitles. » “I am thrilled to introduce the lineup for this year’s New York Indian Film Festival. Our selection of films not only embodies the artistic genius we champion, but also reflects the vibrant narratives we strive to share with our community. This year’s fusion of cultures, richness, exceptional storytelling and stellar performances are poised to make this edition of the festival unprecedented in its appeal,” said Poonam Khubani, IAAC Board Member. NYIFF recognizes the power of cinema as a tool for social change. Shabana Azmi, a champion of social activism, exemplifies this spirit. The festival promotes cultural understanding and celebrates the vibrant Indian diaspora community by North America. Join NYIFF 2024 for an immersive journey into the heart of contemporary Indian cinema. Witness the power of storytelling, celebrate artistic excellence, and discover the depth and vibrancy of Indian culture. For tickets and festival information, visit https://www.nyiff.us/. Media Contact:

Suman Gollamudi Executive Director Indo-American Arts Council: [email protected] #NYIFF2024 #IndianCinema #GlobalIndianCommunity #FilmFestival Courtesy: NYIFF Cision View original content to download multimedia:^ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond-bollywood-nyiff-2024-explores-the-rich-tapestry-of-indian-cinema-302159845.html SOURCE Indian-American Arts Council

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nz.finance.yahoo.com/news/beyond-bollywood-nyiff-2024-explores-182500152.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos