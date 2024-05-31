Archive 81 actor charged with attempted murder after Rebel Moon makeup artist stabbed 20 times





Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic An actor named Nick Pasqual has been charged with attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn. Rebel Moon Makeup artist Shehorn was stabbed more than 20 times at her home last Thursday (May 23) and was found bleeding by her surrogate mother Christine White at 4:30 a.m., according to KTLA according to Deadline. Wednesday (May 29), Announcement from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office that Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first degree burglary with [a] person present and one count of injuring a spouse. According to the release, Pasqual inflicted serious bodily injury on the victim in circumstances involving domestic violence and personally used a knife during the commission of the crime. If convicted of these charges, Pasqual could be sentenced to life in prison. Shehorn, who also worked on mean girls redo and Babylonreportedly obtained a restraining order for domestic violence shortly before the attack. During the attack, she suffered cuts to her neck, arms and abdomen. She was rushed to hospital where she had to undergo numerous surgeries and currently has limited use of her hands. Pasqual fled the state after the relentless assault, before being arrested in Texas, near the Mexican border, according to reports. Allie Shehorn ( Instagram @jedimaster34 ) Previously, a post on Shehorn's friend Jed Dornoff's Instagram page reported that the then-anonymous attacker had previously been jailed for domestic violence before posting bail and attacked immediately after being released. Dornoff has since created a GoFundMe page alongside fellow friend Emily MacDonald in the hope of raising money for Shehorn's medical costs after she was rushed to hospital fighting for her life, in critical condition. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness and love. No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie, they wrote. The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide her with the financial assistance she desperately needs. Dornoff added that Shehorn remained silly and upbeat after the incident as she recovered in the hospital while he shared updates on her condition on his Instagram page. Other friends shared their support in the comments, encouraging the makeup artist to stay strong Allie! and said they were sending love and healing. The National Domestic Violence Helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit Refuge website. There is a dedicated advice line for men on 0808 8010 327. In the United States, you can call the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org

