Glen Powell on the challenges he faced as a writer: Hollywood is not a meritocracy | Hollywood





Actor Glen Powell teamed up with director Richard Linklater and contributed writing to his latest film, Hit Man. In a new interview, the actor revealed that getting the green signal for the film was not an easy process as he was rejected by most of the production houses. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney is very smart: Glen Powell explains how she orchestrated the successful Anybody But You marketing campaign) Glen Powell's latest project is director Richard Linklaters' Hit Man.(AFP) Recently, in a interview with ColliderGlen spoke about the process of creating Hit Man and reflected on his journey as a writer in Hollywood. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Not easy navigation During the interview, he was asked to share the challenges he faced in the past as a writer, including his new film. He admitted that writers are going through a difficult time getting their projects greenlit. There are writers, even at the studio level, who are some of my favorite writers, who have never had a credit and every time I read their scripts, I think: This is incredible. They are so talented. But Hollywood is not a meritocracy, Glen said. He added: “There are thousands of people who have to say yes for this film to be shown on the screen. What was really interesting about this film (Hit Man) was having a filmmaker like Richard Linklater on board. It's a huge deal because people get to see what the movie is going to be and what it's going to be a little bit more about. However, things were different for Hit Man because everyone said no initially. He said they made this film independently. In fact, the actor reveals that others' rejection left the film's team confused as they knew the project's potential. Calling it a genre mashup, he explained: “We found an opportunity to do something really original, something that we really felt like had something to say, something exciting and sexy and contained exciting and romantic elements. As for the lessons he learned from the experience, Glen said it taught him to trust his instincts and that pursuing something was a good cause. Learn more about Hit Man Also starring Adria Arjona, Retta, Austin Amelio, Molly Bernard and Mike Markoff, the Netflix film is written by Linklater, Powell and Skip Hollandsworth. It follows a professor moonlighting as a hitman for his town's police department, who descends into dangerous and questionable territory when he finds himself attracted to a woman who has enlisted his services. Professionally, Glen scored a box office hit last year with Sony's romantic comedy Anybody But You. He was also seen in the hit film Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise. He also manages the Twisters.

