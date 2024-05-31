Danger! crowns new champion after competitor misses brutal daily double | Entertainment

Danger! has himself a new champion after Wednesday night (May 29), but it came at the expense of another competitor who fell for a brutal Daily Double clue.
On Wednesday's episode, one-day champion Abby Mann, a digital scholarship librarian from Normal, Illinois, returned to the Alex Trebek stage to take on Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana , and Brian O'Shea, a gifted scholar and teacher from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The match started off fairly close during the Jeopardy round, with the scores relatively close heading into Double Jeopardy. Mann led with $4,800, OShea followed closely with $4,600 and Harmeyer followed with $3,800.
Things have changed in Double Jeopardy, notably thanks to the two Daily Doubles. Harmeyer landed the first Daily Double, increasing his total by $4,000 and giving him a solid lead. Meanwhile, OShea found the second Daily Double but ended up losing $6,000 after falling for a tricky wording.
Under the White House Weddings category, Osheas' index read: The first ceremony took place in 1812 when Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of this first lady, married Supreme Court Justice Thomas Todd.
O'Shea answered confidently, Martha Washington, wrongly clinging to the Washington part of the clue.
No, I'm sorry, host Ken Jennings » said as OSheas' total dropped to $200. In 1812 it would have been Dolley Madison.
This brutal failure cost OShea a lot of time as he ended the episode with -$1,000 and therefore was unable to participate in Final Jeopardy.
Oh Brian, that was so hard to watch, one viewer wrote on THE Danger! Reddit forum, noting that OShea failed to read the full question several times. Answered Breaking Bad as they searched for Walter White. » replied Buzz Aldrin when the answer was Apollo 12. And then in the big DD, I think if he had slowed down and taken his time he might have succeeded because he looked like a history expert . A difficult match for him.
Brian seemed like a good player too. He kept making bad, quick decisions, another said.
I felt bad for Brian, including the bride's name (Lucy Payne Washington) in the clue was a stark negation. Unless you already know this story, you should ignore it and refocus on the year 1812, another user added.
Another wrote: Yes, the year was telling, it couldn't have been Martha. Madison was president at the start of the War of 1812. Brian declared it so quickly and so confidently that if he had just taken a moment to think about the date, he might have changed his mind.
The Washington part may have been a bit of a diversion, but Payne was a helpful clue pointing to Dolley's maiden name, another said.
While the game ended on a sour note for O'Shea, Harmeyer took advantage and entered Final Jeopardy with $16,200 to Mann's $12,400. Both women answered the last clue correctly, but Harmeyer's $10,000 bet allowed her to win the episode with $26,2000, giving us another chance. Danger! champion.
What did you think of Wednesday's episode? Have you fallen for the Washington clue? Let us know in the comments section below.
DangerDuring the week, check your local ads