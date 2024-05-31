“All eyes are on Rafah”: a viral image on Instagram shared more than 44 million times, triggers the “#BoycottBollywood” trend





In the wake of a series of deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza that claimed several lives, an AI-generated image titled “All eyes on Rafah” sparked a frenzy on social media. The image, which has garnered more than 44 million shares on Instagram, has become a piercing symbol amid growing international condemnation of civilian deaths during Israel's offensive against Rafah. The viral image shows a vast expanse of tents against a desert backdrop, with towering mountains in the distance, symbolizing the plight of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who sought refuge in Rafah during the military campaign against Hamas. Celebrities from around the world, including Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal and prominent models Bella and Gigi Hadid, of Palestinian origin, as well as French soccer star Ousmane Dembele, joined the viral campaign by sharing the image on their social media platforms. Several Bollywood actors were also seen sharing the post on Instagram; However, they received a lot of backlash from their beloved fans for sharing and supporting the Palestinian campaign. This also started the long lost trend of “boycotting Bollywood”. Madhuri Dixit was one of the Bollywood celebrities who promoted the widely shared “All Eyes on Rafah” in support of Palestine. However, she quickly deleted her Instagram Stories and several social media users chastised her for it. Beyond Instagram, the rallying cry “All eyes on Rafah” was broadcast on various social networks, notably on X, where the hashtag #alleyesonrafah gained ground with almost a million mentions. At the same time, discussions related to the Israeli attack on Gaza on X have multiplied, with more than 27.5 million messages exchanged in the last three days alone. Israeli airstrikes on Rafah caused a devastating fire in a relief shelter, leaving 45 civilians dead, including children, and injuring 249 people. In response to the widespread distribution of the “All eyes are on Rafah” image, Israeli authorities responded with their own initiative on social media, revealing a photo captioned “what your eyes cannot see.” highlighting the fate of hostages held by Hamas after the October 7 attacks. The government led by Benjamin Netanyahu shared the poster on X with the caption: “Where were your eyes on October 7?” The government also said in its message on X that Israel would never stop talking about October 7 and would continue to fight for its hostages.

