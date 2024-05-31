A second actor sues French director Jacquot for rape | National

A second French actor has filed a complaint against arthouse director Benoit Jacquot, accusing him of rape, particularly when she was a minor, she and her lawyer said.

The French film industry is reeling from accusations that it covered up abuse for too long, particularly after a series of allegations against 75-year-old cinema legend Gérard Depardieu, which it denies.

Jacquot is another film industry figure accused of sexual abuse, although he too has denied all accusations.

Judith Godrèche, a 52-year-old actress and director, formally accused Jacquot and another filmmaker, Jacques Doillon, of rape and sexual assault when she was a minor. Both men deny the allegations.

Actress Isild Le Besco, 41, told the newspaper Libération in an article published Wednesday evening that she had also filed a complaint against Jacquot, accusing him of raping her during a toxic relationship that began then that she was 16 years old and he was 52 years old.

His lawyer said the complaint accused Jacquot of rapes between 1998 and 2007.

Le Besco said she didn't expect her complaint to achieve anything, but was doing it to support other women.

“I use my simple little case to show that Benoît Jacquot acted with me as he did with other young women, that I am part of a system,” she declared to Libération.

Since breaking her silence, Godrèche, who was in a relationship with Jacquot since the age of 14, has become one of the leading voices of the #MeToo movement in France.

After calling for a film watchdog, parliament voted this month to create a commission to investigate sexual and gender-based violence in the film industry and other cultural sectors. .

