Fable Studio plans artificial intelligence streaming platform

Generative artificial intelligence arrives in streaming, with the leaving a platform dedicated to AI content that allows users to create episodes with a prompt of just a few words.

Fable Studio, an Emmy Award-winning San Francisco startup, announced Thursday Showrunner, a platform that the company says can write, voice and host episodes of shows it broadcasts. In the initial release, users will be able to watch AI-generated series and create their own content, with the ability to control dialogue, characters and shot types, among other controls.

The move marks the tech industry's further encroachment on Hollywood as it contemplates the exploitation of AI tools embroiled in controversy over their potential to streamline production and the possibility that they were created from copyrighted materials from creators that they could potentially supplant. Amid the industry's historic double strikes last year, in which the use of AI emerged as a controversial negotiating point, Fable released a AI-generated episode of South Park to present its technology. While some mocked its comedic misfires, others highlighted the video as a leap forward in technology and a proof of concept that AI tools will soon allow viewers to more actively engage in the content, possibly by creating their own. It also demonstrated the threat technology poses to creators whose work could be compromised if adopted in the production process.

“The vision is to be the Netflix of AI,” says chief executive Edward Saatchi. “Maybe you finish all the episodes of a show you're watching and click the button to create another episode. You can say what it is or you can let the AI ​​do it itself.

Users will now be able to join the waiting list for a free test version of the platform, which will likely last until the end of the year, according to Saatchi. The announcement includes the unveiling of 10 animated shows of varying genres and styles, mostly made with AI tools, aside from music and some transitions. They understand Exit from the valleypresented as a Silicon Valley satire imitating the animation style and comedic flavor of South Park; Ikiru Shinu, a dark horror anime that follows survivors of a global calamity trying to rebuild society; And Yes Francisco, an anthology series of people living in the shared universe of “Sim Francisco,” where several shows take place. The technology is limited only to animation and does not yet have the ability to create live action shots.

Users are encouraged to create their own episodes of the shows, the best of which will be included in the series catalog when Showrunner officially launches. Winners will receive a lump sum, as well as revenue sharing if the show is picked up by a streamer. Saatchi says the platform's technology allows users to create a series of scenes which can then be stitched together to create a full episode. Prompts can range from a few words to more than 100. Users will be able to modify dialogue, shots and the flow of scenes, among other things, he adds.

“It will understand the central conflict of your episode and expand on it with another character or location,” says Saatchi. “Or you can say, 'I specifically want this to be the next scene.'”

Fable, which won an Emmy in 2019 for innovation in interactive media, plans to reduce costs by allowing users to create content that others will watch. The model demonstrates some creators' anxiety and fear of AI: if the technology can function as crew members and cross-talents, it reduces the value and demand for their work. Union protections, some of which currently prohibit the use of AI tools, will likely become even more important if the company can prove that there is a market for content generated entirely by AI.

With Exit from the valley, Fable seeks to join in the joke of tech industrialists like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk unknowingly ruining society with AI. The first episode has some rough edges – and some will probably consider it a cheap imitation of South Park – but it has a clear storyline and is sometimes witty.

“AI can definitely create better episodes of The simpsons today,” says Saatchi.

Showrunner is powered by Fable's AI model, which was created after the release of open source AI systems from OpenAI and Stable Diffusion. Last year, he published a research paper showcasing technology that he says can write, produce, direct, edit, voice and host episodes of shows with a large catalog of content. The company created nine brief episodes of South Park from a short prompt.

Saatchi says the system is trained on “publicly available data.” Asked about widespread allegations that AI companies are using copyrighted material to teach their technology, he adds: “What I care about is whether the result is original” and that “content is what will decide whether the technology is worth it.”