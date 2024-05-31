Prosecutors accuse actor of attempted murder, seek extradition





Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced the arrest of actor Nick Pasqual on Wednesday, calling the stabbing he is accused of “horrific.” Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office May 30 (UPI) — A Hollywood actor is awaiting extradition from Texas after being charged Wednesday in the brutal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles that left her clinging to life. Nick Pasqual was arrested at the U.S. Customs and Border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, and is expected to return to Los Angeles on bail of more than $1 million. Entertainment tonight and a GoFundMe page identified the victim as Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn. “My thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the victim of this horrific incident,” said Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon. said in a statement. “Our office, including our Office of Victim Services, offers her our support and resources as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from the physical and emotional trauma inflicted on her.” Gascon's office said Pasqual is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary in the presence of a person and one count of injury to a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, a boyfriend, a girlfriend or the parent of a child. Authorities accuse Pasqual of breaking into Shehorn's home before dawn and stabbing her multiple times after recently filing a restraining order against him. She was initially hospitalized in critical condition. Gascon's office accused Pasqual of fleeing the scene before eventually being arrested and detained in Texas. The office did not give a date when he was taken into custody. Entertainment Tonight said Shehorn has worked on projects such as Rebel Moon: Part 1, Mean Girls and How I Met Your Mother. Christine White told the entertainment news show that she was staying with Shehorn the night of the alleged attack and found Shehorn injured in his bedroom after the attack. A GoFundMe page set up by friends raised more than $94,000 for medical expenses. Friends said she had already undergone several surgeries and was expected to have an extended hospital stay as part of her recovery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2024/05/30/Hollywood-actor-attempted-murder-Nick-Pasqual/8041717089381/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos