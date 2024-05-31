Welcome to the online version ofFrom the political officean evening newsletter that brings you the latest reporting and analysis from NBC News Politics teams from the campaign trail, the White House and Capitol Hill.

In today's edition, Senior Political Editor Mark Murray compares the Republican Party's response to Donald Trump's guilty verdict to its responses to the Access Hollywood taping in 2016. Plus, veteran political journalists Jonathan Allen and Matt Dixon assess the political fallout from the secret trial.

“Access Hollywood” vs. Now: How the Republican Party Learned to Support Trump: From the Politburo

By Mark Murray

Nearly eight years ago, key figures in the Republican Party distanced themselves from Donald Trump after the Access Hollywood video revealed his lewd and aggressive remarks toward women.

Then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Trump disinvited of a campaign event. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, asked him to step down as GOP nominee. And then-Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, withdrew its approval.

I'm outside. I can no longer, in good conscience, support this person for president. These are the most abhorrent and offensive comments imaginable, Chaffetz said in October 2016.

Then Trump won the presidency a month later.

Since then, after two impeachments, a presidential defeat in 2020, and multiple indictments today, the Republican Party has learned to stand 100% behind Trump when faced with bad news about its former and current president presumptive presidential candidate.

Indeed, the reaction from Republican elected officials and candidates for office after Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in the New York hush money trial was overwhelmingly favorable.

This verdict is a travesty of justice, said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.a potential running mate for Trump.

This case should never have been brought in the first place, and this miscarriage of justice is despicable, Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick said.

WE, THE PEOPLE, stand with PRESIDENT TRUMP! Montana GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy responded in a statement.

Meanwhile, Republican Senate candidate and former Maryland governor Larry Hogans. post onwhich did not mention Trump and called on all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process, drew a quick rebuke from the MAGA crowd.

Tracking the reaction of Republican elected officials and convention delegates will be the most informative indicator of whether the party supports Trump as a standard-bearer, even after he is convicted.

Because if there is no distancing or dissent from the GOP, he is on track to remain its nominee.

Guilty but unashamed, Trump says he'll see Biden in November

By Jonathan Allen and Matt Dixon

Donald Trump is guilty but not ashamed. The question now is whether he will suffer politically for his crimes.

The first former US president convicted Thursday of all 34 counts of conspiring to help his 2016 campaign by falsifying documents to conceal an alleged sexual relationship. Trump quickly mobilized to raise money and votes thanks to the verdict.

He delivered a fundraising message to donors just minutes after the jury finished its work, and he vowed outside the courthouse that the real verdict would be delivered Nov. 5 by the people when he faces the president Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 election.

Biden agreed.

There's only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box, he said. in a statement published on as well as a link to donate to his campaign. He took no victory laps, uttered no insults and offered no predictions about Trump's political demise.

Trump also called himself political prisoner in another fundraising appeal shortly after the verdict, even though he is not in prison.

There is simply no precedent for a convicted candidate carrying the banner of a major party in a general election. Many political experts say it's too early to tell whether the outcome will add fuel to the Trump 2024 campaign or make it toxic for persuasive voters.

Democrats who spoke to NBC News on Thursday were divided on whether Biden could benefit from the verdict, with some seeing real benefit to Trump's problems and others expressing more doubt.

This is the outcome we wanted and it's another talking point against Trump, but it doesn't mean much for actual votes, said a Biden campaign official who spoke under the guise of anonymity to give an assessment without fear of reprisal.

On the other side of the political divide, Republicans followed Trump's lead, saying they were confident the jury's decision would create a powerful backlash in his favor.

James Blair, political director of the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, hosted a conference call with Republican party chairmen shortly after the results were made public, according to two people on the call.

There's a clear message they want us to send, one participant said of Trump's political apparatus. This is an unfair witch hunt. We will appeal and we will win this appeal. Guys, we just elected the next president of the United States.

More coverage of the Trump verdict from NBC News

Independent variable: Indicted Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., has collected the signatures needed to qualify for the ballot as an independent candidate, five people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

To change direction : Biden secretly gave Ukraine permission to use U.S. weapons to strike inside Russia, a turnaround that kyiv's allies hope will help turn the tide of the war.

Answer no : Chief Justice John Roberts refused to meet with Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island to discuss Supreme Court ethics after reports of controversial flags flying outside homes by Justice Samuel Alito.

The Supremes: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court sided with the NRA in a government coercion case in New York state.

Return it? Polls have shown Biden losing support among Black and Latino voters, but his campaign says it has a plan to keep them in the fold.

A whistle: Former NBA player turned Republican Senate candidate in Minnesota, Royce White, has been sued for unpaid child support.

Enemies: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes to raise at least $10 million for Trump in a fundraising campaign that begins this summer.

Silver dash: Politico reports that longtime GOP megadonor and widow of Sheldon Adelson, Miriam Adelson, plans to help fund a pro-Trump super PAC.

The hits keep coming: The House Ethics Committee opens an investigation into indicted Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

