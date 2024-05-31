Hollywood Arts Collective, an affordable housing complex for entertainment workers, now open





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — With unit prices starting at $600, artists can live just steps from Hollywood Boulevard, in a new public housing complex. The brand new Cicely Tyson Residential Building, located on Schrader Boulevard in Hollywood, provides first-of-its-kind affordable housing exclusively for entertainment workers. “You don't meet a lot of artists that are walking around every day, and so being a part of that is so special to me, because you just feel their vibes, and then you get that inspiration as well,” said new tenant Irene Lim . Also known as Hollywood Arts Collective, unit prices for the building start at $600 per month for a studio and go up to $2,400 for a 3-bedroom apartment. “We thought: Why not create for those in the entertainment community, since they also really need affordable housing?” said Jordan Pynes, president of building developer Thomas Safran and Associates. The seven-year project cost about $625,000 per unit, the developer said. “It was property that was owned by the city of Los Angeles. It was a parking lot and we decided to replace that parking lot and then build affordable housing on top of it. So that's really the answer,” said Pynes. “This is a public-private partnership and how affordable housing should be created in the city of Los Angeles.” A major donor present at the inauguration: Glorya Kaufman, the founder of the USC Kaufman School of Dance. In addition to the 152 units, the building has an outdoor space, a gym, a laundry room and a piano in the lobby donated by actress Joely Fisher. “We need to support our creative economy and the people who support it,” said Emma Howard of City Council District 13. Construction is still underway on the Rita Moreno Arts Building next to the Hollywood Arts Collective, which will house a nonprofit theater and art gallery. It will be open to residents and the public upon completion in fall 2025.

Copyright 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/post/hollywood-arts-collective-affordable-housing-complex-entertainment-workers/14890883/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos