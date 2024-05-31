San Vicente Boulevard closes tonight in West Hollywood for WeHo Pride weekend – Daily News





San Vicente Boulevard will be closed in the heart of West Hollywood Thursday evening, May 30, as preparations ramp up for the weekend-long WeHo Pride festivities. San Vicente will be closed at 7 p.m. Thursday between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, and will remain closed until 10 a.m. Monday. Additional streets will be closed Friday and Saturday to accommodate the event. According to the city: — Eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard will close from La Cienega Boulevard to Doheny Drive at noon Friday and continue until 7 a.m. Monday. — Robertson Boulevard will be closed from Santa Monica Boulevard to Melrose Avenue at noon Friday and until 7 a.m. Monday. — Westbound Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed between La Cienega and Doheny at 6 a.m. Saturday and until 7 a.m. Monday. — San Vicente Boulevard will close from Santa Monica Boulevard to Cynthia Street at 6 a.m. Saturday and continue until 7 a.m. Monday. — Santa Monica Boulevard will close from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive, as well as all side streets within one block north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard) at 5 a.m. Sunday, until 5 p.m. Sunday, to accommodate the WeHo Pride Parade. West Hollywood Park, where the festival's main stage will be located, has been closed since Monday and will remain closed until Wednesday. Parking structures and other park grounds will close Thursday evening and remain closed until 10 a.m. Monday. The city will offer free “Pride Ride” shuttles from Friday afternoon to Sunday to welcome festival-goers. Some shuttles will run between the festival and the B (Red) Line subway station at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue during the weekend. Pride festivities kick off Friday at 6 p.m. with “Friday Night at OUTLOUD,” a concert at West Hollywood Park with Kesha headlining and featuring Adam Lambert, Monét X Change, Laganja Estranja & Morphine Love Dion, Niña Dioz, Jessica Betts, Owenn, and Venessa Michaels. The WeHo Pride Street Fair will open Saturday and Sunday at noon, featuring community group booths, exhibitors, live music and entertainment. The fair will be open until 8 p.m. both days, along Santa Monica Boulevard between Hancock and La Peer Drive. Saturday's events will include the Women's Freedom Festival until 6 p.m. on the Celebration Stage, featuring “emerging LGBTQ and BIPOC women, non-binary musicians, comedians, poets and activists.” The annual Dyke March will take place on Santa Monica Boulevard at 6 p.m. Saturday. The annual WeHo Pride parade will begin Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard, between Crescent Heights Boulevard and San Vicente. This year's parade will feature “Lifetime Ally Icon” Cyndi Lauper, as well as floats, bands, drill teams, dance teams and entertainment. The Main Stage at West Hollywood Park will feature music throughout the weekend, starting at 1 p.m. each day. Janelle Monáe will headline Saturday night. Other artists Saturday will include Noah Cyrus, Keke Palmer, Channel Tres and Doechii. Kylie Minogue will headline Sunday, with other artists including Diplo and Friends, Ashnikko, Trixie Mattel, Big Freedia, Vincint, Destiny Rogers, Jimi the Kween and Zee Machine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2024/05/30/san-vicente-boulevard-closes-tonight-in-west-hollywood-for-weho-pride-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos