Hollywood places its hopes for earnings in the second half of 2024





After a hiatus due to last year's writers' and actors' strikes, the American film industry is gearing up to release a flurry of highly anticipated titles such as Joker: Folie a Deux, Lord of the Rings: War of the RohirrimAnd Deadpool and Wolverine. However, amid this wait, there are concerns about the struggles of the Marvel brand and its impact on the industry's performance, trade experts said. Bollywood's Loss, Hollywood's Gain Hollywood's performance is expected to improve in the coming months, thanks to the release of several highly anticipated films. Two major films expected to attract attention at the box office are dead Pool & Wolverine in July, followed by Joker: Folie Deux in October,” said Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinepolis India. In fact, trade experts believe that while several other languages ​​will see the release of major films in the coming months, the absence of high-octane Bollywood entertainment will be stark. This creates a window of opportunity that Hollywood can capitalize on. Changing tides in the film industry Given the absence of major Hindi films, Hollywood can play a crucial role in revitalizing the theater sector in the coming months. Hollywood films are expected to gain additional audiences, Sampat admits. Blockbusters and highly anticipated films can attract large crowds, increasing overall sales and maintaining theater attendance. Hollywood offerings in the coming months will appeal to different audience segments, ensuring busy theaters,” he added. According to Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Ltd, last year's strike had a huge impact on the film industry. This event brought with it several complexities. Disruptions to filming schedules and production delays have impacted the release dates of a large number of films, as well as the overall operational dynamics of the industry. » However, as things improve, business prospects could improve for the American film industry, Bijli added. Denzil Dias, WB Theatrical Managing Director, Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) India, said the gap left in this year's release schedules for all Hollywood studios is expected to be filled in 2025. Looking ahead, WBD has a solid slate of upcoming releases like Joker: Folie Deux, Twister, Beetlejuice 2, The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, and that of M. Night Shyamalan Trap. Universal Pictures also has some promising titles, including Despicable Me 4, The wild robot, And Wicked“. Warner Bros also distributes Universal films in India. Tinseltown Trials However, a section of industry experts are concerned about Hollywood's diminishing influence in the Indian market, given the recent lackluster performance following a few post-pandemic hits such as Avatar: The Way of WaterAnd Spider-Man: No Way Home. Notably, Marvel Cinematic Universe titles have failed to replicate their pre-Covid appeal to attract audiences, raising concerns about the resilience of the industry in the region, they added. Hollywood used to be a good source of cash for us, but the last movie that did really well was Avatar (December 2022). In India, the Hollywood business was driven by the Marvel brand, which saw a decline after being spread too thin with multiple films and web series,” said Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan. Many single-screen cinemas, which had invested in 2K projectors needed to show Hollywood films, are considering scrapping them due to negligible revenue generated from recent screenings, he added.

