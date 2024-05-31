Actor Nick Pasqual indicted, accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend





Nicolas PasqualA 34-year-old actor who appeared in the TV series “How I Met Your Mother” and director Zack Snyder's film saga “Rebel Moon” has been accused of allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend “multiple times ” at his Californian home, according to public prosecutors. Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary in the presence of a person and one count of injury to a spouse, common-law partner, fiancé, boyfriend, a girlfriend or the parent of a child. George Gascon, Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Thursday in a press release. Pasqual is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's Los Angeles home around 4:30 a.m. on May 23 and stabbing her multiple times, according to Gascon. The woman had recently filed a restraining order against the actor, the prosecutor added. Pasqual's ex-girlfriend was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the prosecutor's office. Actor shot:'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactors' Cause of Death Revealed Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Nick Pasqual arrested at US-Mexico border In addition to Pasqual's attempted murder charge, the actor is accused of inflicting “serious bodily injury” on his ex-girlfriend during the domestic violence incident, according to Gascon. He allegedly used a knife to carry out the attack, the prosecutor's office said. My thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the victim of this horrific incident, Gascon said in the statement. Our office, including our Office of Victim Services, is providing support and resources as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from the physical and emotional trauma inflicted on her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the person responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions. Pasqual reportedly fled the scene after the stabbing, but has since been detained at the U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, Gascon's office said. The actor will be extradited to Los Angeles County where he will be held in custody for his crimes, according to the prosecutor. No arraignment date has been set for Pasqual. If convicted of all charges, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison, Gascon's office said in the statement. “Allie is now in hospital fighting for her life.” Gascon's office did not identify Pasqual's ex-girlfriend, but a GoFundMe page created for makeup artist Allie Shehorn's medical expenses mentions how she was “stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend” in a “senseless act of violence.” The GoFundMe page also states that Shehorn's ex-boyfriend was “caught trying to flee the country at the Texas-Mexico border.” “Allie is now in the hospital fighting for her life, in critical condition,” according to the page. The page curated by Shehorn's friends describes her as a “remarkable person” full of “warmth, kindness and love.” “No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie, according to the fundraiser. “The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide her with the financial assistance she desperately needs. Shehorn underwent several surgeries, including procedures to repair severed tendons in her right arm and close neck wounds, the GoFundMe page states. As of Thursday morning, the page was about $6,000 short of its $100,000 goal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2024/05/30/nick-pasqual-actor-charged-stabbing-ex-girlfriend/73907892007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos