Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend

Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free. By entering your email address and pressing Continue, you agree to the Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Financial Incentive Notice. Please enter a valid email address.

Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual has been accused of repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend, professional makeup artist Allie Shehorn, at her Los Angeles home.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office shared a Press release detailing the attack and the series of events that led to his arrest near the US-Mexico border on May 29.

Pasqual was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary in the presence of a person and one count of injury to a spouse, common-law partner, fiancee, child friend, girlfriend or parent of a child.

He allegedly stabbed Shehorn multiple times at 4:30 a.m. on May 23 at her Los Angeles home.

GENERAL HOSPITAL STAR JOHNNY WACTOR'S HORRIFIC LAST MOMENTS AFTER BEING SHOT BY THE COWARD KILLER: A COLLEGE WORK

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actor broke into her home and “inflicted serious bodily injury on the victim in circumstances involving domestic violence,” the statement said. He “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime.”

Pasqual reportedly fled and was arrested at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. He will be extradited to Los Angeles County, where he will face charges for the alleged crime.

“My thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the victim of this horrific incident,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the statement. “Our office, including our Office of Victim Services, is providing support and resources as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from the physical and emotional trauma inflicted on her.”

“This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this heinous act is held accountable for their actions.”

If convicted as charged, the maximum sentence is life in prison. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Shehorn had requested a restraining order against Pasqual before the attack, according to the release.

A representative for Pasqual did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Shehorn was hospitalized with serious injuries after the alleged attack. She underwent several surgeries, according to a GoFundMe page created by Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff.

“I come to you today with a heavy heart and a cry for help for someone very dear to me, my friend Allie,” the GoFundMe description reads. “Recently, she faced a horrific and senseless act of violence: she was stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend. As a result, Allie is now in the hospital, fighting for her life, in a critical state.

“Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness and love,” the post continued. “No one deserves to go through such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie. The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide her with the financial assistance she desperately needs.”

Her friend shared an update on the GoFundMe page on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Allie Shehorn is taking positive steps towards her recovery. The road is still very long but she faces it with courage and determination,” the message read. It was accompanied by a photo of Shehorn, who was removed from an intensive care unit Tuesday with the help of a walker.