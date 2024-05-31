Johnny Wactors' Colleague Breaks Silence After 'General Hospital' Actor Dies in My Arms

GENERAL HOSPITAL – JOHNNY WACTOR

The woman who General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor who she was trying to protect when he died earlier this week has broken her silence on the tragic incident.

Anita Joywho worked at the same restaurant as Wactor, was leaving his shift alongside him over the weekend when they came upon three men who Wactor said were towing his car.

When he realized that they were actually masked thieves, he stepped in front of his colleague just before gunfire erupted, ultimately costing him his life. Today, Joy speaks out after the death of her beloved friend “in [her] arm.”

The reception employee went to Instagram after a few days to “recover” [herself] And [her] thoughts” to “be [Wactor’s] voice after such unimaginable events”, explaining that after thinking about what she should share with the world about this unimaginable experience, she came to the conclusion that she had “a responsibility to Johnny”.

“I am his voice now because otherwise he might have been alone [when] he was senselessly killed by a coward who reacted without a care for the wonderful life he led,” she said, adding, “above all, I am here for Johnny’s justice.”

The two were leaving a bartending service in downtown Los Angeles around 3 a.m. on May 25 when they noticed a group of men working around his vehicle. “We approached the men cautiously,” she said, emphasizing that they “posed no threat” and that the actor “kept his composure like he always did.”

He calmly told the crew that he owned the vehicle and that they should go with his “hands open at his sides in peace” before the gunshot rang out and “he fell forcefully back into [her] arm. She caught him as the two “fell into the street,” asking him if he was okay, to which he “only replied, 'No!' Shot!'”

She screamed for help and a nearby security guard from their workplace ran over with 911 on the phone, helping Joy tie his denim jacket around himself in an attempt to stop the bleeding before the guard, Bryan, does attempt to perform CPR.

Unfortunately, it was “too serious an injury for him to survive,” although, as Joy described it, “he fought to stay.”

“I'm heartbroken and so angry,” she continued, expressing relief that she was with him and that he didn't die alone. “My only other peace will be seeing these horrible men brought to justice.”

Joy also shared a compilation of photos and clips featuring the late soap star, adding heartfelt remembrance as she looked back on “his authentic nature” and “magnetic” energy.

“It filled your heart to be with him,” he wrote. “He called me 'Anita Bonita' and I hope the timbre of his voice saying that every time I saw him will never leave my memory… Absolutely one of the best men I have ever known.”

She added: “My heart is broken by his loss, but I believe I have found the best guardian angel ever,” before calling for the “criminals” to be brought to justice and for her employer to ” provide parking for its staff working late at night. as they had originally promised,” demanding a response to the tragedy that prevents “something like this from ever happening again.”

Wactor's death was formally ruled a homicide by the Los Angeles County medical examiner, who confirmed the 27-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His killer is still not identified and is at large.

