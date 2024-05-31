Map of locations, dates, times

Entertainment
Summer is just around the corner, which means the return of weekly and daily farmers' markets.
Farmers' markets have become a summer staple. THEFarmers Market Coalitionoutlines several goals and benefits, including “preserving America's rural livelihoods and farmlands, boosting local economies, increasing access to fresh, nutritious food, supporting healthy communities and promoting sustainability.
In short, farmers markets allow community members to buy from area farmers and businesses, contribute to their local economies, and have fun while doing it.
Here's a guide to 2024 farmers markets in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.
Note: Some markets are open year-round, but many others are open during the summer and offer a variety of seasonal products.
Cincinnati Area Farmers Markets, 2024
Anderson Township Farmers Market
- From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays until October 5.
- Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, 8101 Beechmont Avenue, Anderson Township.
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day from May to June. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day from July to October.
- 11620 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton.
- From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from May to October. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the third Saturday from November to April.
- Kingswood Park, 4188 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Township.
- From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from June to August.
- 5125 Foley Road, Delhi Hills.
East Walnut Hills Farmers Market
- 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays from May 30 to June 27 (Woodburn Brewing site). 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays from July 4 to October 31 (Clayton Street location).
- Woodburn Brewery, 2800 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. 1632 Clayton Street, East Walnut Hills.
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays from May 15 to September 25.
- Between the Fairfield Community Arts Center and Village Green Park. 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield.
- from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. All year.
- 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine.
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday. from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. All year.
- 6790 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Middletown.
Historic Hamilton Farmers Market
- From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from May 18 to October 5.
- 101 High Street, Hamilton.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays starting June 4. 7 a.m. to noon Thursdays. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
- 55 Mahr Park Drive, Madisonville (Tuesdays and Saturdays). 900 Hospital Drive, Madisonville (Thursday).
Hyde Park Farmers Market (Sundays on the Square)
- From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday from May to October.
- 2700 Erie Avenue, Hyde Park.
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays from mid-May to mid-October.
- Parking next to Bicentennial Park on the corner of Mulberry and Cherry streets, Lebanon.
Lettuce Eat Well Farmers Market
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays from May to October.
- Cheviot Elementary School, 4040 Roswell Ave., Cheviot.
- from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. All year.
- 5850 Princeton Road, Liberty Township.
- 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from May 7 to October.
- 174 Karl Brown Way, Loveland.
- From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, May-November.
- 226 Wilmer Avenue, Linwood.
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays from May to October.
- Dawson Road at Miami Avenue, Madeira.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays from June 15 to mid-October.
- 1025, avenue Lila (route 50), Milford.
- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays from May to October.
- Montgomery Elementary Parking Lot, 9609 Montgomery Road.
- From noon to 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month, May-October.
- Fibonacci Brewing Company, 1445 Compton Road, Mount Healthy.
- From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. All year.
- 3950 Round Bottom Road, Anderson Township.
- 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays from April to October. 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, November-March.
- Behind North Church, 4222 Hamilton Ave, Northside.
- from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. All year.
- Parking just north of Memorial Park in the center of Uptown Oxford, East Park Place.
- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. All year.
- 5035 Cooper Road, Montgomery.
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays from May 17 to September 27.
- 9150, reading path, reading.
- 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June-August.
- Nelson Sayler Memorial Park, 6600 Gracely Drive, Sayler Park.
- From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until October 31.
- 1737 Ohio 131, Milford.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Saturday. All year.
- 7400 Given Road, Indian Hill.
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays from June 7 to September 27.
- Union Township Civic Center, 4350 Aicholtz Road.
- From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, end of May-September.
- MidPointe Library parking lot, 9363 Center Pointe Drive, West Chester.
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays from May 9 to October 24.
- Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Ave., Westwood.
Northern Kentucky Farmers Markets, 2024
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays from May 17 to October 25.
- Southern Lanes Sports Center, 7634 Alexandria Pike.
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day from May to October.
- 1961 Burlington Pike, Burlington.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from May to October.
- 425 Madison Avenue, Covington.
Crestview Hills Farmers Market
- 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday, dates to come.
- 50 Town Center Boulevard, Crestview Hills.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays from May to October.
- 75 Orphanage Road, Fort Mitchell.
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays from May to October.
- Erlanger Baptist Church, 116 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger.
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday from April 10 to December 18 (extended hours until 7 p.m. from June to September).
- Dining Hall at Tower Park, 801 Cochran Avenue, Fort Thomas.
- Open every day at 12:30 p.m. from mid-April to mid-October (Crittenden site). Open daily at 8 a.m. from mid-April to mid-October (Williamstown location).
- Next to Whippy Dip, 140 South Main St., Crittenden. 105 Baton Rouge Road, Williamstown.
Harrison County Farmers Market
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May-October.
- Flat Runs Veterans Park, 364 Oddville Ave., Cynthiana.
Highland Heights Farmers Market
- From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays from May 14 to October 28.
- Senior Activity Center, 3504 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights.
- 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from May to October. 26.
- 2001 Jackwoods Parkway, Independence.
Pendleton County Farmers Market
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May-October.
- Pendleton County Fairgrounds, 20 Fairgrounds Road, Falmouth.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. All year.
- Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 501 Market Square Drive, Maysville.
- From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from May 18 to October 26.
- 709 Monmouth Street, Newport.
