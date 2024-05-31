Single-day tickets for Outside Lands will go on sale following the daily lineup announcement





One-day tickets for the annual Outside Lands music festival at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park went on sale Thursday, a day after lineups for each day of the festival were announced. Back in Aprilfestival organizers announced that headliners will include rapper Tyler, the Creator, alternative rock band The Killers and country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson, who will perform his first full set in three years and revisit his flagship album. Meta-modern sounds in country music to mark its 10th anniversary. The festival also revealed that Post Malone would perform a special country set. Festival promoter Another Planet Entertainment released the daily breakdown via social media posts on Wednesday. Single-day lines are here 🙏 Set your alarms to secure your GA, GA+, VIP and Golden Gate Club single-day tickets tomorrow, Thursday 5/30 at 10am PT 💫 A limited number of 3-day tickets are still available, so grab yours while you still can ♥️ 🎟️: https://t.co/vKkz6O5Yxu pic.twitter.com/gcfO5JPekL – Another entertainment planet (@apeconcerts) May 29, 2024 Rock band The Killers will headline the festival's first night on Friday, August 9, along with Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar, British dance music producers Jungle, acclaimed DJ Gryffin and band independent Young the Giants, among other artists. day. On Saturday night, hip-hop star Tyler, the Creator will close out the main stage, while indie rockers The Postal Service, club icon Grace Jones, Australian punk rockers Amyl and the Sniffers and rapper Schoolboy Q will play more early. Country singer Sturgill Simpson will headline the festival's final night, Sunday, August 11, with a lineup that includes producer/rapper Kaytranada, Run the Jewels MC Killer Mike, British shoegaze band Slowdive and Post Malone's aforementioned country band. Single-day tickets went on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m. If you're wondering how much you'll have to pay for a one-day ticket, general admission starts at almost $200 and VIP tickets will set you back almost $470, before fees. There are also still limited tickets for 3 days as well as more festival details available. on the Outside Lands website. More from CBS News Dave Pehling Dave Pehling is the managing editor of the CBS Bay Area website. He began his journalism career freelancing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web editor, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role at CBS Bay Area in 2015.

