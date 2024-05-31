Witness to Los Angeles Murder of 'General Hospital' Actor Speaks Out





As details emerge about the murder of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor, the woman who was with him the night he was fatally shot is speaking out and hoping justice is served. The tragedy occurred on May 25 around 3:15 a.m. as Anita Joy, a friend and colleague of the 37-year-old actor at Level 8 Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Los Angeles, was heading to their car at the end of their shift. . As the two men approached the corner of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street, they saw something strange. We noticed her car was tilted, she told KTLA's Omar Lewis. So he's like, “Oh, I'm getting towed,” and we look around and this guy is standing by his right tire, his front tire, with a big jack already lifting the car. Joy added that there were two other men inside her car. The three suspects were stealing the Wactors' catalytic converter. We were both like, Hey, what are you doing, man, it's his car, but Johnny wasn't aggressive or confrontational, she explained. That's when she said the 37-year-old man stepped in front of her and a gunman immediately fired a fatal shot in the chest. I'll grab it and go, Johnny, honey, are you okay? and he said, No, dejected. He says these two words, Joy said. Once I saw his chest, I started screaming for help. Anita Joy seen with her friend and colleague Johnny Wactor in this undated image. (viewer photo)

Actor Johnny Wactor, 37, seen in this undated image. (viewer photo)

Johnny Wactor, who appeared in more than 160 episodes of “General Hospital,” was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, May 25, 2024, according to TMZ. (Getty)

This image released by ABC shows Johnny Wactor as Brando Corbin from the daytime series “General Hospital.” Wactor was shot and killed Saturday when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car in Los Angeles. He was 37 years old. (Scott Kirkland/ABC via AP)

Los Angeles police at the scene of the fatal shooting of Johnny Wactor, May 25, 2024. (OnScene TV)

Los Angeles police at the scene of the fatal shooting of Johnny Wactor, May 25, 2024. (OnScene TV)

First responders at the scene of the fatal shooting of Johnny Wactor, May 25, 2024. (OnScene TV) His colleagues heard his screams and ran to help him, while his killers, all wearing dark clothing with ski masks and driving a dark-colored sedan, fled north on Hope Street. Joy, who had known Wactor for eight years, said he died in her arms. As she mourns the loss of her friend, she also seeks justice for her friend. Catching is the first thing that is the priority and then belief is what everyone is concerned about because it has happened before and people get a slap on the wrist and are thrown out into the street, she said declared. Joy has since left her job at Level 8, located in the 1200 block of Hope Street. While she doesn't blame her former employer for what happened, she hopes it will start providing secure parking for its employees. Several friends of the 37-year-old have planned a call to action Friday where they plan to contact Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Len to demand justice in the case. Hidden cameras discovered monitoring more Southern California homes raise concerns

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detectives Gonzales or Martinez at 213-996-4142. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org. Wactor appeared as Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of the popular soap opera General Hospital between 2020 and 2022. He also appeared in other shows like Westworld and Criminal Minds.



