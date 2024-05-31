'Scandalous!' 'Tears of joy.' Hollywood reacts to Trump's guilty verdict with rage and delight

Former Olympic athlete and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner called it “outrageous.”

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Rob Schneider urged Americans to refrain from violence.

And “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill just posted the word “Guilty” 34 times.

The reactions posted on social media Thursday were, of course, the biggest news in years: Former President Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York. There was a time when it was considered bad manners for Hollywood celebrities to take a stand on political issues or polarizing politicians, out of fear that it might harm their careers in film or television.

Trump's conviction shows that some stars are not shy about making their opinions known about what many consider the most controversial politician in years.

Jenner, a reality TV star, launched a response across the capital on Thursday letters on X : VERDICT REACHED!!! DONALD J. TRUMP IS PERSECUTED BY CORRUPT NY STATE AND THE COMPROMISED DOJ!

It was a few minutes before the guilty verdict was handed down.

Jenner, a former Republican candidate for governor of Californiafollowed by subtweet A scandalous day for America. Of course, the whole process was scandalous. Shame on the State of New York. Shame on the corrupt DOJ. »

Schneider, who starred in films such as “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “The Hot Chick,” called for revenge immediately after the verdict, but not violence.

“Now the Republicans will have to fight back against the Democrats when they regain power,” he tweeted. “I call on ALL AMERICANS TO REFRAIN FROM VIOLENCE.”

However, shortly after this tweet, Schneider spoke out against California politics and also questioned why God did not destroy the State. Schneider has paid for his political activism in the past, including when he lost a State Farm ad campaign for his position against childhood vaccination.

Some celebrities simply wanted to document the moment without taking sides.

Actress and musician Sheryl Lee Ralph tweeted about the sentencing and said “cheers erupted from Collect Pond Park,” which is across the street from New York County Criminal Court, where Trump was tried.

Others, on the other hand, savored a moment that they thought would be a long time coming.

Comedian Kathy Griffin saw her career stagnate after posting a photo of a Trump's head bloodied and decapitated in 2017.

First, Griffin said she couldn't stand the suspense and was “I pray so hard for a guilty verdict” Once the news broke, Griffin thanked Stormy Daniels, the adult artist and a key witness in the trial. Griffin also thanked fans who stuck by him despite backlash over the 2017 photos.

“It was horrible and it is horrible,” she tweeted with “TEARS OF JOY” followed by a heart and a crying emoji.

Hamill, Luke Skywalker of Star Wars lore, only tweeted one word, “Guilty”, in boldred letters but he did it 34 times in reference to the 34 counts against Trump.

Thursday presented a pun opportunity for the co-creator and producer of the hit sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” Craig Thomas.

The writer tweeted a series of messages showing his joy at the verdict, the first being that of Ghostbuster Winston Zeddemore, played by actor Ernie Hudson, screaming “I love this city” in reference to the city of New York.

Thomas followed up with tweets that read “How I assumed your responsibility,” “And this, children, is how American democracy was saved,” and finally, “And stay outside. New York, to Trump. »

Horror author Stephen King, a vocal critic of Trump, tweeted“The Republican presidential candidate is a convicted felon.”

Kevin Sorbo, an actor known for playing Hercules in the television series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys”, tweeted four words: “I always vote for Trump.”

Most hosts of “The View” morning show, accustomed to political discussions, refrained from commenting on Twitter, including outspoken celebrities Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

Alyssa Farah GriffinTrump's former White House director of strategic communications, tweeted: “Wild: A criminal would not be eligible for the Top Secret security clearance required to work as a staff in the West Wing. But the POTUS may be a convicted felon and receive much higher classified information.”

Longtime host Joy Behar, who once called Trump, the “most dangerous” president during his lifetime, made no statement. She did, however, retweet King.

