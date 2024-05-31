HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish – The Minnesota Daily

Billie Eilish is now three for three. The pop pioneers' third album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, is immersive, meditative and contains no songs to skip.

Eilish continues to prove that she is one of the most exciting artists in modern pop on her third album as she takes her sound in a new direction.

His new album, once again produced by his older brother Finneas, sounds incredibly different from his last two albums. For some, this change may take some getting used to, but if you let the rich atmosphere of the album grow on you, it will prove to be an incredibly rewarding experience.

The tone of the album is epitomized by its opening track SKINNY, where Eilish sings beautifully over a gentle instrumental. The piece is full of emotion towards the end with its orchestral string section from the Attacca Quartet.

On this album, Eilish incorporates orchestral arrangements into several songs, one of many examples of creative growth she showcases on the record. Eilish's vocals paired with cello, violin, and viola sound like a match made in heaven.

The lead single from Eilish's new album, LUNCH, is the peak of the LP's energy and is already a strong contender for song of the summer. Eilish's lyrics express her sexuality, as she details her intense crush on a woman in this lewd banger.

LUNCH may be out of place on the album due to its high energy, but it will surely satisfy Eilish fans who prefer danceable songs to soft ballads. Either way, it's one of the best songs on the album.

The album's hot streak continues with track 3, titled CHIHIRO, where Eilish shows off her vocal range by expertly singing in falsetto on the chorus. The song is a great example of Eilish and Finne's incredible use of dynamics in their songwriting, as the otherwise relaxing track reaches an emotional peak when loud, pulsing synths arrive halfway through.

Eilish and Finneas demonstrate their ability to create a catchy song while perfectly fitting the album's sonic direction on BIRDS OF A FEATHER. The song's chorus is light and understated but still very catchy as Eilish sings, Birds of a Feather, We Should Stick Together, I Know / I said I'd never think I wasn't better off alone / I can't change time, it might not be forever / But if it's forever, even better.

Along with LUNCH, expect BIRDS OF A FEATHER to have repeat power on the charts this summer.

One of the album's standout moments is the beginning of LAMOUR DE MY LIFE, where Eilish begins by singing in a lower register than her audience is accustomed to, another example of her vocal performances becoming even stronger over the years. Midway through the song, there's an incredible change of pace accented by bright '80s-style synths as Eilish sings in autotune, a tool she's used conservatively but methodically in her work.

Of the album's 10 songs, THE DINER draws most heavily on Eilish's bold image, recalling some of the sinister aspects of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

On this track, she sings from the perspective of one of her stalkers: I memorized your number, now I call you whenever I want / I tried to end it all, but now I'm from back on my feet / I saw you in the car with someone else and I couldn't sleep / If anything happens to him, you can be sure it was me.

One of the strengths of the second half of the album is the great pace changes on several tracks. Penultimate on the track list, BITTERSUITE stands out with its two different rhythm switches, both of which are notable.

Although some have suggested that Eilish and Finneas rely too much on the rhythm switches on this album, there is no denying that they make several songs more powerful by taking them to the next level.

As she did on her debut album, Eilish ends things with a bow on closing track BLUE, as she sings lyrical callbacks to the album's other nine songs. Aside from being fantastic, Eilish gives one of her most emotional vocal performances on the album.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is another stunning album from Eilish. She dominates the vocal performances on her last two albums and expertly displays her personal and creative growth throughout the 10-song tracklist. With three incredible albums under her belt, it's clearer than ever that Eilish has cemented her place among modern music's greatest artists.