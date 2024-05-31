Bollywood stars call out paparazzi for clicking inappropriate photos

Celebrities and the paparazzi – or “paps,” as Kareena Kapoor Khan infamously called them – have always shared a complicated equation. As much as stars need to be clicked for publicity and relevance, it is also true that members of the paparazzi tend to take liberties with what they click on.

According to Indian ExpressThe conversation around paparazzi behavior has been reignited in recent weeks as several female celebrities have voiced concerns about invasive and inappropriate photography tactics.

A video of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor asking paparazzi to avoid capturing her at “bad angles” has gone viral, once again highlighting the issue. Despite his plea, images of his back circulated widely on social media the following day, raising questions about the ethics of paparazzi practices. Here are some of the actors who have raised their voices against the lewd tactics employed by the paps:

Janhvi Kapoor

Although the actor has always maintained a friendly relationship with the paparazzi, she has recently expressed feeling increasingly self-conscious about being photographed at unflattering angles. “Some of them were also encouraged to do these things,” she noted, as reported by the newspaper. Indian Express. “Like if they take a normal video of you, but in the cover photo they'll use the photo with the wrong angle, the one that looks the most sensational because it's clickbait, especially when it's a woman. This is when you I don't feel very comfortable.”

She added: “I can't even walk with confidence because there's a constant commentary in my head that says '”the child may be at a bad angle (be careful, you are being clicked from bad angles)'. This is sad and unfortunate, and I hope common sense prevails. It’s not respectful,”

She also recalls: “There was a phase where I would happily say ‘goodbye’ without realizing why they were asking me to do that. Now I feel how stupid I was. Then there are comments about how I was intentionally trying to show these angles. Judgment about a woman's clothing, character and sexuality is so sensitive it's exhausting. I hope we can get to a point where the media and the paparazzi are more aware of these things.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi, another prominent artist, has also spoken out against such practices. In an interview with News18, Nora explained that photographers often zoomed in on certain parts of her body, which made her feel uncomfortable. “I guess they’ve never seen an ass like that before,” she said. “It is what it is. The media doesn't just do it to me, but to other actresses as well. Maybe they don't zoom in on their butts because it's not exciting, but they unnecessarily zoom in on other parts of their body sometimes I think there is nothing to zoom in on, so what are they focusing on?

Mrunal Thakur

Similarly, Mrunal shared her frustrations, highlighting how her parents feel uncomfortable seeing inappropriate photos of her online. In a conversation with iDivaMrunal revealed that she had to directly address the paparazzi about their behavior.

She revealed: “I used to face this problem until I had a conversation with the papists. I showed one of them the chat my mother had shared and where she had said 'kiti pan dhaaklele kapde ghaatle tari pan te loka focus tithe kartat (no matter how you dress, they focus there only)', that's what she said in Marathi. So I wondered if I should stop getting clicked, should I change my route when I see you? And they know the car, so we can't even ignore them.

Mrunal continued, “But I just told them that I respect your profession and you have to respect me and my identity and my character and who I am because when my relatives and family friends see it, it doesn't doesn't leave a good impression, not on me, not on the page it's uploaded to. So, they get it and I'm really glad there are people talking about it too, who they're not with. 'comfortable. I don't know why the others don't talk. Maybe they're okay with that, they can go and massage them that way, not us.

The other side

The conversation is not one-sided, however. Veteran paparazzo Yogen Shah acknowledged the problem and expressed support for celebrities speaking out. Yogen, who has been in the field for over thirty years, stressed the need for a set of guidelines that paparazzi should follow. “It’s not right,” he said. “We should know where to draw the line. Just because we have access to the stars and because they are friends on the field doesn't mean we click with them in a disrespectful way.

The media professional pointed out that while most professional photographers adhere to strict guidelines, the rise of social media and clickbait culture has led to some boundaries being crossed. He called for mutual respect between celebrities and photographers, suggesting that understanding body language and respecting personal space should be a priority.

The ongoing dialogue between celebrities and paparazzi highlights the need for ethical practices in media coverage. As public figures continue to defend their rights to privacy and respectful treatment, it is hoped that a more balanced and empathetic approach will prevail in the world of celebrity photography.

Do you have something to add ? Share it in the comments